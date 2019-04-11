Smashing good time: At Glen Burnie’s Rage Room, destruction is all in good fun

Have you had it up to here? So fed up you could bust?

There's a safe place to take out your frustrations — Rage Room of Maryland in Glen Burnie, where you can smash things to your heart's content.

For a fee, customers can take out their frustrations on all manner of glassware and electronics with all the equipment they need to deliver the crushing blows.

Owner Jason Tillman came up with the idea after finding out about similar businesses online. He had an unused space in his low-slung office building — there’s a driving school on the first floor — and decided to take the plunge.

“I found them in Japan, Texas, Serbia. The lower level of my building wasn’t making any money; I figured it could be a great way to make some money and have fun at the same time,” said Tillman, who opened the Rage Room two years ago.

Though Tillman’s is the only one of its kind in the immediate area, rage rooms (also called smash rooms and anger rooms) are a growing trend with dozens of locations across the country. The concept reportedly originated around 2008 in Japan, at a business where people could throw tea cups and plates against a wall.

It caught on, with venting facilities popping up from Serbia to Argentina, Dallas to Philadelphia.

At Rage Room of Maryland, The stock of items for customers to break comes from a few sources. Some items are donated and left on the the steps of the building, Tillman said. “We also work with junk removal companies and some stuff comes from the Goodwill,” he said.

Open only on Saturdays, Rage Room’s 14 appointments for each of the two smashing rooms typically book up a week and a half in advance.

Tillman said half of the sessions booked are date nights, with 25% groups of three or four and another 25% larger groups.

“Most of the clientele, I’d say 65% are women. And they tend to be the ones doing the research, like for a date night. Often people surprise their partner with a session. They will bring them in the door and they don’t know what they are getting into. It’s fun to see their reaction, their eyes, when they find out.”

Some come to celebrate or vent after relationships go sour.

“One lady was engaged but then they broke up. So she brought in engagement pictures and demolished them,” Tillman said. “Another woman brought things in from her house after a divorce, some of her ex-husband’s stuff and broke it up. That’s some revenge.”

But for many clients it’s just a way to let off steam.

Ryan Jones of Catonsville said he was searching online for ways to relieve stress when he stumbled upon Rage Room. So he and his wife made an appointment.

“It was wonderful. We wore jumpsuits, helmets and face visors. We busted up beer bottles with crowbars and a field hockey stick. We crushed an old speaker with a sledgehammer and destroyed some plates.”

Their wrecking crew session went quick — within 10 minutes all was smashed.

“It was very cathartic and thrilling. We plan on going back sometime,” he said.

Lakisha Turner of Pikesville said she was looking for a team-building activity for work when she stumbled across Rage Room of Maryland.

“Well my work said forget it, but I took my son and we had a ball. It was awesome,” she said. They broke beer bottles, wine glasses and an old printer.

“And they were very nice and informative, especially about safety,” Turner said. “And they checked on you to make sure you followed the safety rules. I liked that.”

Safety considerations include finding out whether customers are right or left handed.

“That tells us where to place a person, opposite their partner so a swing or backswing does not hit them,” Tillman said. “We tell them to always know where their partner is before they swing and to have a solid footing before they swing.”

The crew also vetoes the smashing of things like Christmas globes containing liquid and glitter, or anything with chemicals inside, like tube televisions and printers with ink.

She only wished the facility was larger, but said she, too, would be back someday.

But some question whether rage rooms and their ilk are innocent fun.

Dr. Scott Smith, an Annapolis-area psychologist who also writes a column for The Capital, said he would not recommend anger rooms.

“If it is a novelty thing, a fun thing done as a lark, perhaps. But it is not helpful therapy,” he said. “It can reinforce rage behaviors. ... It’s physical violence against inanimate objects. It’s psychologically counter-productive.”

Tillman said it’s entertainment and a way to get a stress release “if done in moderation to release energy and stress once or twice, not as a form of therapy.”

The price list varies at Rage Room of Maryland. The Rage Starter is $30 per person and you get to bust up 10 glass items. A Date Night, $65 for two, gets you that starter, two wine bottles and a medium sized object, like a printer, to share. There’s even a BYOB — bring your own breakable — which you can add to any of the packages. It runs $20 for a box of 10 items, but the staff has to examine the items for safety’s sake.

And if you know someone who could use a session there are gift cards available.

You can reserve a time for $15 and pay the balance upon arrival.

Rage Room of Maryland is a located at 7335 E. Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. For further information or to make an appointment, go to rageroommd.com or call 410-989-2063.

