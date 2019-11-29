Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 14., Get a spot early in and around Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek to witness the most popular event of the season as a fleet of over 30 power and sailboats all lit up for the holidays slowly windi their way through the city’s waters. There are angels and Santas and reindeer and scenes from “A Christmas Story” all aglow. The boats appear in two flotillas, one in the harbor and Ego Alley and the second in Spa Creek above the drawbridge. Halfway through the evening the bridge is raised and they switch so everyone gets to see the whole fleet.