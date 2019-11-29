Now that the turkey has been gobbled and the stuffing stuffed, the Holiday Season officially has arrived.
Cue, “All I Want for Christmas, Is You" — Mariah.
There are so many holiday events to enjoy in the Annapolis area listing them all would put a strain on even Santa’s correspondence elves.
So, forthwith a bunch of the area’s favorites.
Annapolis Grand Illumination, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Market Space by City Dock. Join in the spirit of the holiday season when Annapolis lights up its community Christmas tree. There will be dancing and carols by local school groups Santa arrives to help light the tree around 6:30 pm. The local Jaycees serve hot chocolate and candy canes and will also accept donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items for their annual Angel Tree program helping local families in need during the holiday season.
Chocolate Binge Festival, Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Come on out to the first block of West Street where 40 local chocolatiers and other vendors will offer up their yummy treats. Plus all sorts of fun like a giant gingerbread house moon bounce for the kids, roasting marshmallows and making s’mores with the Annapolis Fire Department, drink Cocoa with the PoPo- hot cocoa served up by Annapolis Police and helpers, get a chocolate massage at Sadona Spa, drink some chocolate beer at Stan and Joe’s and make your own holiday ornament at Wine and Design.
Holiday Candlelight Stroll runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Fridays and Saturdays in December (except Dec. 14, ). Stroll by lantern light all around Maryland’s historic state capital, along the streets of Annapolis, past Colonial mansions, Victorian townhouses and quaint shops. Learn about the origin of many holiday customs: the significance of evergreens, yule logs and even Christmas After your one-hour walk through the Historic District, enjoy a guided visit inside the beautifully decorated Hammond Harwood House all spruced up for the holidays by area garden clubs.
Tickets - $21 for adults, $12 for children, 3 to 11 years old. Tickets and further information at annapolistours.com.
Join Live Arts Maryland and the Annapolis Symphony for holiday concerts. First up is “A Celebration of Christmas," 8 p.m. Dec. 6, at Maryland Hall. This concert has become a favorite Annapolis tradition to kick-off to the holiday season. The Annapolis Chorale and Chamber Orchestra play seasonal favorites in the one night only show.
On Dec. 20 and 21, Live Arts presents Handel’s “Messiah” in special performances at St. Anne’s Church. World-class soloists, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and, of course, the Annapolis Chorale all come together at the historic church and a moving performance of the famed work.
Join the Annapolis Symphony for the annual Holiday Pops concert, 8 p.m., Dec. 13 at Maryland Halleaturing The Broadway Tenors bringing holiday songs to life. The Broadway Tenors feature three performers - Brent Barrett (Chicago, West Side Story), John Cudia (Evita, Les Miserables) and David Burnham (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza) who will entertain the Annapolis audience in this one night only performance.
The West Annapolis Winterfest and European Christmas Market, on two succeeding weekends from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8, Dec. 14-15. Enjoy more than 20 vendors including West Annapolis shops to celebrate the season. Giddings Avenue is the center of it all.
Then there is Midnight Madness held on three successive Thursdays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to midnight and Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Stroll all over downtown Annapolis - From Main to West Street to Maryland Avenue and everywhere in between - and enjoy holiday shopping with all the local businesses while enjoying pop up concerts and tasty nibbles and sips offered by many of the stores, galleries and boutiques.
“When we Shop Local, we reinvest in our community and help our downtown businesses thrive,” says the Annapolis Downtown Partnership on the event’s social media page.
Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 14., Get a spot early in and around Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek to witness the most popular event of the season as a fleet of over 30 power and sailboats all lit up for the holidays slowly windi their way through the city’s waters. There are angels and Santas and reindeer and scenes from “A Christmas Story” all aglow. The boats appear in two flotillas, one in the harbor and Ego Alley and the second in Spa Creek above the drawbridge. Halfway through the evening the bridge is raised and they switch so everyone gets to see the whole fleet.
AMFM’s An Annapolis Christmas, 7 pm. , Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, at Rams Head Onstage brings two full nights of Annapolis area musicians celebrating the holidays and raising money for their fund that aids local musicians who need assistance due to illness or other events that keep them from working. A great lineup of local favorites with both nights hosted my Matt McConville. Tickets go fast at ramsheadonstage.com.
On Dec. 16 the line up is Matt McConville, The Geckos, Skribe, Meg & Bryan, Angie Miller, Tom Boynton & The Remnants Naptown Brass Band,Doug Segre Band, Dean Rosenthal, Gary and Leah and Friends, and East is East.
And on Dec. 17 the lineup is Matt McConville, Higher Hands, Hypnotic Panties, Dan Haas, Unified Jazz Ensemble, Swampcandy, Tim Metz, jeff and Noelle, The Johnny Monet,band, The Big Money Band, Larry Lay, P.J. Thomas and more.
Military Bowl and Parade on Dec. 27. Two top, as yet unnamed, college teams battle in the Military Bowl game at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, but there is all sorts of fun attached to that event. Starting at 9 a.m. the Military Bowl Parade, some 60 units strong, winds its way from City Dock up Main , out Calvert Street to Rowe Boulevard and on to the stadium.
The day before, Dec. 26, West Annapolis is the scene of a Miracle on Annapolis Street, a day-long festival featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales, food trucks, vendors, games, activities and more fun for the entire family will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 in West Annapolis.