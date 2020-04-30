A guide to online fun in Anne Arundel: virtual galleries, online quizzes, arts discussions

Armchair Virtual Tours
St. John’s College’s Mitchell Gallery had American Indian Art from the Fenimore Art Museum: The Thaw Collection exhibition on display for only one week before it had to close due to coronavirus on March 13. Over the last month, museum curators have produced a virtual tour and digital presentation of the exhibition on Mitchell Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram called “Armchair Virtual Tours."
The digital presentation walks viewers through the history and objects included in the 44 piece American Indian art collection hosted at Mitchell Gallery. Objects include sculptures, paintings, drawings, basketry, textiles, ceramics, and other media, the exhibition represents the varying aesthetic traditions of North America’s native peoples.
Children’s Theatre of Annapolis
Children’s Theatre of Annapolis has an online musical theater quiz where winners can be entered to win a ticket to a show at the theater next season. You can take the quiz as many times as you like, but only your first attempt will count toward entry into the raffle. Take the quiz here: childrenstheatreofannapolis.org/single-post/2020/04/01/Play-CTAs-Musical-Theatre-Quiz
Maryland Historical Society virtual discussion
Maryland Historical Society is hosting a happy hour discussion on fashion styles in the popular Hulu series The Marvelous at 4 p.m. May 7. The discussion, called “Marvelous Style: How Fashion Defines Characters in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will be led by vice president of collections Allison Tolman to discuss the style influencers who informed the Emmy-nominated costumes for Maryland-native Claire McCardell’s character. Allison leads participants through in an investigation of how 1950s fashion defines characters in the show. Register for this free virtual program at mdhs.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=538.
Virtual Ceramics Chat
Chesapeake Arts Center is hosting a virtual ceramics chat at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. Resident artist Cami Ascher will discuss the aesthetic and design of ceramic coffee mugs during the hour-long discussion. Since viewers may not have access to clay or a studio during the coronavirus quarantine, Ascher will talk about the comfort, function, placement and versatility of mug handles to inspire future art projects. Ascher will show many examples of finished ceramic mugs by different artists and highlighting each unique handle. Viewers are encouraged to bring a sketchbook and join the online chat with a cup of coffee, tea or any beverage in your favorite Sunday morning mug.