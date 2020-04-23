Watch birds live; Tour an Anne Arundel firehouse, listen to Annapolis music live and more: A guide to online fun

Close up on a crow
Chesapeake Arts Center is teaming up with wildlife program Echos of Nature at 10 a.m. Friday for a “Virtual Animal and Art Chat and Craft” live on its Facebook page.
Participants will learn facts of a crow and get an up-close view. They can make a totem pole out of toilet paper or paper towel rolls. The Brooklyn Park center has been posting weekly arts and crafts activities, dances and home projects for adults and children to complete and send in a photo to their digital gallery. Past activities include making a sun catcher out of coffee filters and a rock decorating craft to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The center offers virtual hip hop classes for kids at 3 p.m. on Thursdays and virtual ballet classes for kids at 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Other live bird feeds include back yards in Annapolis on Youtube:
Annapolis Streaming
Musicians gather together online at the Annapolis Streaming Facebook page to bring the community together through intimate house concerts that feel like you’re going door to door to watch. This week’s events include:
- Jeremy Ragsdale is hosting an online piano bar from his voice studio in Annapolis live at 8 p.m. Friday.
- Joint Operation, a funky reggae-rock band from Baltimore, MD, is playing live on Facebook at 8 p.m. Friday. The performance will also include “contests, comedy and more madness from the JO crew”
- Jordan Sokel, indie folk singer songwriter and band leader of Maryland-based trio Pressing Strings, is performing at 8 p.m. April 27, as part of Annapolis Town Center’s new series, “Tunes of the Town”
Storytime with police
Anne Arundel County Police officers are reading children’s books in English and Spanish for kids during a weekly live storybook reading. Officers read Dr. Seuss books live on the department’s Facebook page, which are later posted to watch again.
Chief Timothy Altomore recently read “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Virtual Firehouse Tour
Anne Arundel County Fire Department is giving virtual firehouse tours since fire stations are not available for in person tours during the coronavirus pandemic. In a series posted on their YouTube channel, firefighters walk viewers through a fire station and explain how they have been operating during the public health crisis.
‘Our Heroes Wear Scrubs’
ArtsFarm Annapolis is joining Annapolis Town Center in its “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” project and asking community members to participate by submitting their own artwork.
To show appreciation for the medical workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Annapolis Town Center is installing a window mural of hand-colored pictures created by community members. The mural will go up during National Nurses week from May 6 to May 12.
Latest Entertainment
Annapolis Town Center will also donate $10 to Anne Arundel Medical Center for every picture submitted, up to $2,000. Colored pages will be turned into a “quilt” displayed in the town center. To participate:
- Download coloring pages on ArtFarm’s website.
- Color and sign your name.
- When finished, scan or take a photo using your phone.
- Send the final, digital copy to info@artfarmannapolis.com.