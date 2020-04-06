Jeff Holland: Discovering a pocket wilderness in Arnold

“I have never been lost,” Daniel Boone once said, “but I will admit to being confused for several weeks.”
I imagine him in his coonskin hat, wandering through the uncharted forests of the Appalachians, searching for that gap through the mountains that would open up the West for all the other pioneers.
That vast wilderness is long gone for us Easterners, but we here in Anne Arundel County are lucky that there are a few small open spaces, what I call “pocket wildernesses” where you can roam for a few hours, and for that bit of time anyway, lose yourself in the woods.
One of those spaces is tucked in between suburban developments in Arnold. It’s a small forest hidden behind Broadneck Elementary School covering the watershed of one of the tributaries to Forked Creek on the Magothy River.
Like everyone, I have been hunkered down in our home during this viral crisis. I am blessed to be in isolation with my emotional support spouse, Louise White. And, of course, there’s our Irish setter, Bonnie. We also have two peculiar cats, but I’m not sure how blessed we are to have them around.
We have been adhering faithfully to Gov. Larry Hogan’s edict, doing our part to combat the spread of the virus by staying homebound. However, we happily noted that one exception to the rule is that you can get out to take a walk with those with whom you have been co-isolating. Or in our case, “bisolating.” The other day, we decided to take advantage of a gap between spring showers and go stretch our legs.
The Arnold Trails Loop popped up on the AllTrails app and we headed there, not knowing what to expect. My impression of Arnold is that it’s fairly suburban, a blend of apartment complexes, townhouse developments and residential subdivisions spanning the Broadneck peninsula between the Severn River and the Magothy. I had a premonition of a boring paved walkway bordering peoples’ back yard fences. I was pleasantly surprised by what we found.
In past columns, I have scoffed at the AllTrails app, but this time it proved to be fairly accurate and quite helpful. Curiously, the main trails are well marked with color-coded blazes spray-painted on tree trunks, but the trailhead is not. We parked in the visitor’s parking lot at the school, the only car in the lot, and then searched the hillside until we discovered a dirt path disappearing into the woods near the southwest corner of the lot.
It was a cool, overcast day, in other words, perfect walking weather. We donned parkas over fleeces, leashed up the dog and slipped inside the forest. The map on the app shows the red trail looping around the perimeter of the area, with several blue trails crisscrossing the interior. We followed the red trail around to the right, through the tall oak and beech trees.
The path is a single-file, hard-packed trail, well maintained, that follows the steep contours of the hollow of the stream valley. We were glad we brought our walking sticks to help negotiate the slopes. Fallen trees have been chain-sawed to clear the path, and well-built footbridges span most of the gaps. There was only one crossing of the creek where an improvised bridge had blown out in a recent storm.
This early in spring, the trees had yet to sprout their leaves. The small beeches showed slender shiny buds at their twig tips, each one starting to push off last year’s withered leaf. The underbrush, mostly blackberry bushes and vines, was just beginning to show new green foliage. There were mature ferns nearly everywhere emerging from their winter blanket of fallen leaves, with some delicate fiddleheads popping up here and there. We made a note to come back in a couple of weeks to see everything in its full spring resurgence. The lush carpet of ferns must be something amazing to see.
Along the way, my partner and I talked about how lucky we are and how heart-broken we are for all the suffering in this world. We talked about the new heroes of our time, not just the brave people working in the hospitals and clinics, but also the men and women staffing the grocery stores, our mail carrier, everyone who is out there confronting the pandemic every day for the benefit of complete strangers. After a while, we were grateful to have a hike like this to take our minds off of everything that was happening beyond the periphery of the forest. We were also grateful for the volunteers who do such a good job grooming these trails.
Now and then we caught a glimpse of civilization through the trees. When the leaves come out fully, those views of parking lots and townhouse blocks will fade away. We heard very little traffic noise, perhaps because there was so little traffic to hear.
We hardly saw anybody else along the trail. A jogger with his curious German shepherd. A young biker dawdling to let his little sister and their dad catch up on foot. A young woman with her new pup, too rambunctious to stop and say hello.
We did meet one woman who lives nearby, Jennie Kinsfather, who was walking with her dog, Lucy, a diminutive chocolate lab with a little gray in her muzzle – though not as much gray as either Bonnie or me. Jennie is spending her down time researching diseases affecting the immune system and hopes to write a series of articles to help people afflicted with them. She uses walking as therapy, both physical and mental. “I’m here almost every day,” she noted. “Not many people know about this place.”
I had always wondered about the origin of the place name of Arnold. According to the Arnold Preservation Council web site, a veteran of the War of 1812 named John Arnold bought 300 acres along the Severn River’s northern bank. His eldest son, Elijah Redmond Arnold, married Matilda Hammond and built a store that still stands where Old County Road meets Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard. Arnold’s Store became a post office in 1852. In 1880, their son, Edgar F. Arnold became postmaster, and “the name was changed from Arnold’s Store to just plain Arnold.”
Louise, Bonnie and I got about three-quarters of the way around the red trail loop. It was getting chilly and the next bout of rain was looming, so we found a blue trail that cut across the middle and took us back to where we started. We had covered about two and a half miles in a little less than two hours. The AllTrails app kept us from getting lost, though there have been some new trails marked in white and others in green that haven’t been uploaded onto the app’s map yet. Despite all the markings, we had a few moments when we were a might confused, though pleasantly so. We found our way back to the car, legs well stretched and minds refocused on what’s most important in life.
We had found a delightful pocket wilderness in “just plain Arnold” that we’ll return to again and again.
The Arnold Trails Loop is accessible from the parking lot of Broadneck Elementary School, 470 Shore Acres Road, Arnold, MD 21012. Note that there are no toilet facilities. Bring your own doggie bags and trash bags.