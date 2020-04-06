Patrice Drago: Annapolis area galleries find ways to keep community engaged during coronavirus pandemic

Online: McBride Gallery hosts “The Best in America”, an exhibit of new art, paintings curated/juried by NOAPS, National Oil and Acrylics Society, with paintings by artists from all over the US, Canada and Mexico. Out of over 1600 submitted paintings, 150 paintings were selected, all oil or acrylic. Cynthia wanted to be sure these selected artists still have the opportunity for their paintings to be seen and celebrated by the Annapolis area. “We have a virtual show with all paintings online for viewing and for sale (email Cynthia@mcbridegallery.com or call), and a gallery tour of the exhibition online as well. Plus, we have a rotating display of art in the gallery’s three windows; you can call or email to inquire about a painting in the ‘Art Window’.” www.mcbridegallery.com