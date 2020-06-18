Cocktail of the week: White Wine Sangria

Cocktail season has officially moved away from warm, dark whiskey and rum drinks toward the sweet nectar of summer: white wine.
There are many citrusy drinks both frozen and chilled that pleasantly accentuate the sunny season. This week I bring you white wine sangria.
Even though this drink is best enjoyed over a round of tapas at a cozy Spanish restaurant, many of us will continue to stay home while the coronavirus pandemic lingers. So, bring the party atmosphere to your house or a socially distant happy hour by grabbing wine, brandy and an assortment of fruit.
Sangria can be made with red or white wine, whichever you prefer. I chose white wine because it’s light, refreshing and a bit sweeter.
To make a pitcher of sangria you will need:
- A 750 ml bottle of dry white wine (I chose Pinot Grigio but Sauvignon Blanc or sweeter wine like Riseling or Moscato works too)
- 1/4 cup brandy
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Half a green apple, diced
- A lime, sliced in rounds
- A lemon, sliced in rounds
- A peach, diced
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
In a large pitcher, add sugar, lemon and lime slices. Crush together with a large spoon or a muddler, if you’re fancy like that.
Add brandy and crush again. Add strawberries, apple, and peach slices. Mix!
The key to deliciousness is ensuring the sangria is perfectly chilled. I poured the bottle of wine into the pitcher and then chilled it in the fridge for an hour. Then, pour in a wine glass or glass with ice and enjoy!
And as always, please drink responsibly.