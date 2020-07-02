Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Moscow Mule

Although a Moscow Mule is delicious during all seasons, the gleam of its copper cup accentuates a warm winter fire.
Now that the heat of summer is here to stay, give the traditional, fizzy cocktail a festive kick by making a Watermelon Moscow Mule.
Watermelon is a staple item for any picnic or barbecue party and likely to be sitting around your kitchen at some point this summer. The watermelon compliments the vodka drink by pairing nicely with ginger beer, lime and mint.
This cocktail requires a smidgen of elbow grease since the watermelon must be blended and then strained to eliminate potential frothiness. Get that pulp out of there if you want to sip on a smooth, fruity mule while lounging in the sun.
To make one Watermelon Moscow Mule you will need:
- A fresh watermelon cut into cubes (about 3 cups)
- 1.5 oz vodka (ideally citrus or another fruity vodka)
- 6 oz or half a can of ginger beer
- Lots of ice
- Mint leaves and watermelon wedge for garnish
Slice and dice your watermelon into chunks and put in a blender (I used a knock-off NutriBullet). Blend until smooth. Then, use a strainer to catch the pulp while pouring the polished watermelon juice into a glass or pitcher. Tip: blend more watermelon than you need and save the juice to make a second round of mules.
Pour 1/4 cup watermelon juice into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, vodka and squeezed lime or pre-made lime juice. Shake!
Strain the drink into a frosty copper mug. Add ginger beer. I blended additional ice to add in the cup, giving the cocktail a light and delicious snow cone texture.
Garnish with a refreshing, pink watermelon wedge and some fresh mint leaves. Enjoy!