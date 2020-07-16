xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Cocktail of the Week: Rosemary Lemon Vodka Spritzer

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jul 16, 2020 6:00 AM
Beat the heat this week with a more refined, botanical restyle to the classic White Claw: the Rosemary Lemon Vodka Spritzer.
Spiked seltzers and vodka sodas can get drab and repetitive in the dog days of summer.

Beat the heat this week with a more refined, botanical restyle to the classic White Claw: the Rosemary Lemon Vodka Spritzer.

Spritzers are a playful mix of wine and soda water. In other words, the perfect base for a mysterious and ingenious cocktail. Pop over to your neighborhood plot or personal herb garden and snip some fresh rosemary to make this crisp, clean cocktail with a sweet hint of honey.

To make one cocktail you will need:
  • 1 oz vodka
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • Lemon juice
  • Prosecco or club soda
  • Lemon and mint to garnish

Add vodka, rosemary, honey and squeeze half a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake!

Strain mixture into a high ball glass with ice. Finish with prosecco or club soda, whichever you fancy. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and wedge of lemon. Top with fresh mint and voila! Enjoy your cocktail that’s as fresh as a summer’s breeze.

