Cocktail of the week: The Red Eft

Summer is upon us and there’s no better way to cool off after a long, hot day spent outdoors than with a delicious, refreshing cocktail.
Since most summer activities are canceled or look much different to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, adventures around Maryland’s mountains, forests and lakes remain a seasonable staple and a saving grace.
Spending time hiking, biking or swimming in nature this season also means you’ll likely get caught in a summer rain that quells the scoring heat. When the rain lets up and the forest floor is nice and damp, the Eastern Newt, better known as a Red Eft, comes out to play.
Red Efts are easy to catch and fun to hold. After an afternoon walking through the woods salamander searching, unwind with a fruity amphibious drink (well-suited to be enjoyed on the lake or land) by the same name.
It only takes a few supplies to make a Red Eft. To make one drink you will need:
- 1 oz vodka
- 2 oz tonic water
- A splash of cranberry juice (ideally cran-raspberry juice)
- A generous squeeze of fresh lime juice
Serve on the rocks with lime juice on the rim and garnish with a lime wedge. Enjoy!
And as always, please drink responsibly.