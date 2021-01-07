xml:space="preserve">
Cocktail of the Week: Must Love Pickles

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 07, 2021 2:00 PM
Think of the pickle martini like standing at the top of a snowy mountain, preparing to make a ski-clad plunge down the slope. At first you’re scared. But as you get going and build momentum, you coast along real smooth.
Hear me out.

In a past life, I could order any cocktail conjured from my wildest dreams. It would be crafted by an artistic bartender armed with a full array of varying liquors. And while dining at a classy restaurant when corona was still just the name of a bottled beer, a certain cocktail caught my eye.

The pickle martini.

Naysayers may turn a pompous nose up at the thought of drinking pickle juice, as if it isn’t a delicious coating for the taste buds after a sharp shot of whiskey. But those rowdy bar days are gone. Now I find myself as a solitary ogre, mixing green martinis fit for an icon like Shrek himself.
While dreaming of seemingly long-ago days during a stale start to a new year, I tested my luck at creating a homemade pickle martini. Think of the pickle martini like standing at the top of a snowy mountain, preparing to make a ski-clad plunge down the slope. At first you’re scared. But as you get going, building momentum, soon you’re coasting along real smooth.

This drink is for pickle lovers only, although it does grow on you. It’s also for the emotionally exhausted. I present you: Must Love Pickles.

To make one drink you will need:

1.5 oz pickle dill pickle juice

3.5 oz vodka

A splash of vermouth

Ice

Sliced pickle for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in vodka, juice and vermouth. Shake, then strain into a martini glass and garnish with a dill pickle.

Enjoy! And as always, please drink responsibly.

