Cocktail of the Week: Orange Cardinal

An Orange Cardinal is a tart cocktail with vibrant citrus flavors eased by softer orange and rosemary notes.
This gin drink is best served at the beginning of fall or summer as the rosemary infusion warms the palate while also bringing bright, sunny energy from the lemon and orange. Orange Cardinals are strong and pack a powerful punch, making it the perfect one-drink jolt to get the Friday rolling.
To make one drink, you will need:
- 2 oz gin
- 1½ oz lemon juice
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz rosemary simple syrup
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Orange slice (or lime if you wish or need a substitute)
- Rosemary sprig
To make rosemary simple syrup, bring equal parts sugar and water (I use a cup of each) to a boil with a handful of fresh rosemary. Boil for five minutes then cut the heat and let it steep for 20 minutes. Remove the rosemary and bottle. The mixture lasts for a few weeks in the fridge.
Combine all the liquids in a rocks glass with ice and stir. Serve with a slice of orange (I lacked orange and used a lime) on the rim. Finish with a rosemary spring sticking out of the top of the glass so that the aroma wafts into the nose.
As always, please drink responsibly.