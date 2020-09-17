Cocktail of the Week: Negroni, a classic Italian drink

Looking to sip on a smooth cocktail this fine Friday? Make a negroni, a classic Italian drink that’s strong like a martini with a hint of sweet vermouth.
A Negroni is traditionally a pre-dinner drink reportedly invented in Florence in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni whose family later founded the Negroni distillery that produced the cocktail. The drink features Campari, a dry liquor said to be invented in 1860 in Novara, Italy that was popularly used in Americano cocktails — essentially a Negroni but with soda water and lemon rather than gin and orange.
The balance of sweet and bitter Campari with equal parts gin and orange zest makes for a tasty and eloquent drink of choice. Save the bar order and make this cocktail at home for a socially distanced, pandemic friendly TGIF celebration.
To make one cocktail you will need:
- 1 oz gin
- 1 oz sweet vermouth
- 1 oz Campari
- Ice
- An orange peel (I swapped cherry in for orange)
Don’t shake Negronis in a cocktail shaker. Instead, stir the gin, vermouth and Campari in a glass with ice until chilled. Strain the spirits into a cocktail glass without a stem, such as a rocks or lowball glass, with ice. Garnish with an orange peel (or an alternative like cherry or lemon slices) and enjoy!
As always, please drink responsibly.