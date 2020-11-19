Cocktail of the Week: Mulled wine

Now that the sun hastily dips below the horizon in the early evening and brings fleeting warmth along with it, a toasty cocktail can make for a cozy recourse.
Red wine takes center stage during frosty months. The go-to drink is also an excellent base for the sangria of winter: mulled wine. To mull wine, heat a variety of fall spices over a stove. I used red wine on the cheaper side since the taste will mostly be masked by an aroma of sweet cinnamon, nutmeg and citrus.
Ingredients you will need:
- A bottle of red wine
- Fresh nutmeg
- Cinnamon sticks
- Star anise
- Sliced orange
- Apple cider
- Maple syrup or honey (optional)
- Brandy or bourbon (optional)
Toast the cinnamon, anise and grated nutmeg in a saucepan until fragrant, about five minutes. Pour in a bottle of wine and bring to a simmer. Add squeezed orange juice, a splash of apple cider and finish with orange slices. For an extra kick, include a dark liquor such as brandy or bourbon. If you want an even sweeter taste, drop a bit of honey or syrup.
Since you don’t want to burn the alcohol off, keep the mixture at a simmer, occasionally stirring for around 10 minutes. Pour into a mug and enjoy!
As always, please drink responsibly.