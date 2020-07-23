Cocktail of the Week: Malibu Bay Breeze

The brutal summer heat has given way to powerful summer storms. As tropical storms roll across the Atlantic, let’s roll out the rum.
It’s almost the weekend after all, and canceled summer plans due to coronavirus scrapped most respite from weary days working from home. So, if you can’t get away, bring the vacation to you!
You can get a taste of the beach by making a Malibu Bay Breeze. Umbrella optional.
This sweet cocktail is very simple to make, inviting the opportunity for adventure by mixing it up with different juice and liquor options. All you need is Malibu rum, cranberry juice and pineapple juice.
To make one cocktail:
- Add ice to a hurricane glass
- Pour 2 oz rum, 2 oz pineapple juice and 2 oz cranberry juice (I used more cranberry than pineapple juice to make the drink more tart)
- Garnish with a lime wedge or cherry
- Enjoy! Best served near the Chesapeake Bay, of course
If rum isn’t your jam, try a “Sea Breeze,” a variation with vodka, pineapple juice and cranberry juice. Both taste as delightful as a cool gust of summer air.
Please drink responsibly.