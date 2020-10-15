xml:space="preserve">
Cocktail of the Week: Hot toddy

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 15, 2020 5:00 PM
As the many hues of fall foliage nears peak glory this October, don’t miss an opportunity to cozy up next to a roaring fire with warm liquid comforts this autumn.
Get an early start to a potentially snowy winter by making a warming hot toddy.

A hot toddy is a delicious blend of bourbon, cinnamon, honey, lemon and hot water. An adult sleepytime tea, if you will.

In fact, the hot toddy might even help with that common cold. A shot of whiskey or bourbon combined with the soothing effects of hot water and lemon on sore throats works together as a wonderful decongestant. And a cinnamon stick makes for a sweet last sip from the bottom of the glass.

To make one hot toddy you will need:

  • 2 oz. bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • Cinnamon stick
  • Lemon wedge

Bring water to a boil in a saucepan or teapot. In a mug or glass (ideally an Irish Coffee mug) add bourbon, honey and lemon juice. Pour about 1/4 cup boiling water into a glass and stir until honey is dissolved. Garnish with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick and enjoy!

As always, please drink responsibly.

