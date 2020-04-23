Cocktail of the week: Gimlet

Spring has sprung even as we lay splayed on the couch indoors.
But you can capture the refreshing, lush taste of the season of renewal with a sweet and easy gimlet cocktail.
Not to be confused with a martini, a cocktail also made with gin in a cocktail class, a gimlet is made with equal parts gin and lime juice. All you need are limes and gin.
To make one drink you will need:
- 1 oz gin
- 1 oz lime juice (the brand Rose’s Lime Juice is preferred)
- lime or cucumber wedge
Combine the ingredients and a cup of ice into a cocktail shaker and shake until smooth and chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass or a to-go cup for an evening of porch sipping. Add a lime or cucumber slice for garnish.
Simple syrup is another ingredient sometimes found in a gimlet. Add 1 oz simple syrup to the cocktail shaker before mixing. If you don’t have simple syrup on hand, you can make it at home:
- Heat water in a small saucepan over medium heat
- Combine 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup water
- Bring to a boil and stir continuously until sugar dissolves
- Let the water cool then funnel the syrup into a jar to refrigerate. It will keep for a month’s time
For a less sweet and more savory cocktail, make a gibson with 2 oz dry gin, .5 oz dry vermouth and garnish with a pearl onion.
As always, please drink responsibly.