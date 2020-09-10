Cocktail of the Week: Chilcano de Pisco

A Chilcano is a delectable cocktail made with a few simple ingredients, most importantly with pisco, a Peruvian brandy that tastes like the moment you finally reach the top of Machu Picchu after hours of hiking.
Skip the Chilean pisco for Peruvian piscos, such as Pisco Tabernero made with distilled Quebranta and Italia grapes. Eight variety of grapes grown in hot, dry regions of Ica, Lima, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna, develop so sugary and sweet that the wine they’re made into only needs to be distilled once in a copper pot. Pisco can’t be distilled in wood or diluted with water.
A traditional Chilcano de pisco, also known as Chilcanito cocktail, calls for pisco, lime juice and ginger ale. It’s light, flavorful and inviting. Like Peru’s diverse and extraordinary geography, this limber drink complements a day spent in the sun-soaked sand, dewy forest or breezy mountains. It’s best celebrated in multitudes.
To make one cocktail, you will need:
- 2 oz pisco
- Half a lime (or a tablespoon lime juice)
- Ice
- 4 oz ginger ale
- A few drops Angostura bitters (optional)
Add ice to a highball glass. Pour pisco over ice and squeeze fresh lime into the glass. Finish with ginger ale and enjoy!
Try also making popular pisco sour or sipping on the liquor dry.
As always, please drink responsibly.