Cocktail of the Week: Does Annapolis have a signature drink?

There’s a couple of boozy Maryland drinks that are guaranteed fan favorites: fresh-squeezed orange crush, oyster beer shooter, Old Bay Bloody Mary.
But which cocktail represents the maritime town of Annapolis best?
Pusser’s Painkiller, made at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, has some street credit, according to tourism agency Visit Annapolis. The cocktail is heavy on the rum and served at annual sailboat and powerboat shows held in the city.
Perhaps because it is the state Capital, any drink associated with Maryland could stand in for Annapolis too.
What about the Black-Eyed Susan, the official state flower and name of the official drink served at the Preakness Stakes? This sweet cocktail is also tropical, made with rum, orange liqueur, orange juice and pineapple juice. Preakness, held yearly at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, was postponed until a later date.
My take is Annapolis’ drink is the Dark and Stormy, a unique rum drink that was born out a ginger beer factory run by the Royal Naval Officer’s Club after World War 1, according to sailing publication ScuttleButt. Served in a tall glass, this cocktail is the color of a brooding sky only a fool would sail under. The drink consists of dark rum, ginger beer, ice and a lime slice for good measure.
Dark and Stormy cocktails are also commonly enjoyed at Preakness. Since the race has been postponed, here’s how you make a quick and easy Dark and Stormy at home:
- Pour 2 oz dark rum, ideally Gosling’s or Myers’ rum, into a highball glass with ice
- Add 5 oz ginger beer
- Squeeze lime wedge or add .5 oz lime juice
- Use another to garnish the glass
- Enjoy!