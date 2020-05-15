Cocktail of the Week: Does Annapolis have a signature drink?

The dark ‘n’ stormy is essentially a Moscow mule but with black rum instead of vodka. It was allegedly invented in Bermuda sometime after World War I when sailors discovered that two of the island’s goods were best mixed together — ginger beer from a factory run by the Royal Naval Officer’s Club and Gosling’s Black Seal rum. Since 1991, the name “Dark ‘N Stormy” has been a registered trademark of Gosling Brothers, prohibiting anyone from marketing the drink under that name unless it’s made using that specific brand.(istockphoto.com)