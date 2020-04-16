xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Cocktail of the week: Cosmopolitan

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Celebrate Friday night with a Cosmopolitan made with three simple ingredients
Celebrate Friday night with a Cosmopolitan made with three simple ingredients(Lilly Price)

Shake up the weekend with this vodka drink made in a cocktail shaker!

As a freshly minted adult, my 22-year-old self recently purchased a cocktail shaker. It has greatly improved my drink-making game. Cocktails simply taste better when ice cold.

This is apparent when making a cosmopolitan, an elegant and fruity drink that strikes the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Served in a martini glass, the classic cocktail requires a handful of common ingredients. It is made with vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime for garnish.

To make this you will need:
  • 2 oz citron vodka (or plain vodka if you don’t have citron)
  • 1.0 oz triple sec
  • 1.0 oz cranberry juice
  • 0.5 oz lime juice (fresh or bottled)
  • Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with 1 cup ice
  • Shake!
  • Strain into a cocktail glass (ice the glass to get real fancy with it)
  • Garnish a lime wedge or orange peel and enjoy

Don’t have triple sec? Mix it up by swapping vodka with tequila and ditching the orange-flavored liqueur.

And remember to drink responsibly.

