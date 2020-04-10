Coronavirus pandemic libations: Raid the pantry and make a Moscow Mule

Thank God, it is Friday.
Wait. It is Friday, right?
Celebrating the weekend is a bit harder when the days run together as Marylander’s have been ordered to stay home.
Spice up the start to the weekend by making a simple cocktail that only needs a few ingredients likely laying around the back of the liquor cabinet or bar shelf.
This week is the refreshing and easy Moscow Mule, a cocktail made with vodka, ginger beer and lime. Don’t worry about having fresh limes, lime juice will do. Moscow Mule’s are typically served in a copper mug, but a quarantine excuses all bells and whistles.
- Fill glass with ice
- Pour 2 oz vodka and add teaspoon of lime juice
- Add half a can of ginger beer
- Mix and voilà! Moscow Mule!
If you don’t have ginger beer, ginger ale and ginger liquor can be a substitute. Or get fancy with it by adding blueberries or any fruit, fresh or frozen, and apple cider. If Moscow Mules aren’t your style, switch the vodka for another liquor and swap ginger beer with another juice or mix.