Cocktail of the Week: No Kentucky Derby? Celebrate with a mint julep

It’s tradition. The Kentucky Derby runs on the first Saturday in May, filling Churchill Downs in Louisville and your television screen with a sea of fancy hats, thoroughbreds topped with jockeys sporting colorful silks all awash on a sea of mint juleps.
Not this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the 146th running of the derby until Sept. 5, and the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes. As most people won’t drink a mint julep on any other day of the year, Kentucky’s most famous cocktail is unlikely to make an appearance in your hand this spring.
That, drinking buddies, is a shame.
The mint julep is a fine concoction of mint, ice, sugar and bourbon served in a frosted glass. Made right and the perfect balance of these three elements present a noseful of aroma, a mouthful of refreshment and provide a pleasant buzz, to boot.
Yes, sometimes these things are sugar bombs to be avoided like a neon-colored convenience store crushed ice concoction.
Which brings us back to the notion of making it right.
The basic receipt calls for filling a tall glass with mint and sugar, then crushing it with a muddler or wooden spoon to release the oil from the mint (don’t beat it to shreds). Fill the glass with cracked ice, add Bourbon and water to taste and stir well until the glass is frosted. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Or, you can go the simple syrup route.
- 4 to 5 mint sprigs (leaves only).
- ½ ounce simple syrup (a one to one mixture of sugar dissolved in hot water, then cooled).
- 2½ ounces bourbon.
- Garnish: mint sprig.
Once again, mull the mint, add the syrup, ice and bourbon. Stir well so it frosts the glass. Serve with the mint spring.
Want more mint? Steep mint leaves in the simple syrup to intensify the mint flavor even more.
This is one of those drinks that is improved by the cup. If you’ve got a silver or pewter julep cup (my wife is from Kentucky, of course we do) the appearance is greatly improved. But any tall glass will do.
Bourbon? Well, that’s where bourbon connoisseurs will disagree. Distiller.com suggests a higher proof, 90 or above, good quality bourbon to shine through the sugar and mint. Incredibly, it lists Wild Turkey 101 as it’s top pick.
We’ve got Maker’s Mark, Bulleit and a few other brands on our bar. All work fine.
The best bourbon, then, is the one you have handy. The best mint is the one you planted in your garden a few weeks ago in hopes of bringing on warm weather (ha, fooled you.). The best glass is, well, the one that looks good in your hand all frosty.
Like this? Next, try it with basil.
Happy spring.