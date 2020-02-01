Pianist Brian Ganz is on a 15-year quest to play every note Frédéric Chopin composed.
Ganz’s project, called “Extreme Chopin” will be two-thirds of the way complete on Saturday when the internationally acclaimed former Annapolis musician performs at Strathmore Music Hall in North Bethesda.
Saturday’s show marks the 10th year Ganz will perform at Strathmore as part of his endeavor. If Ganz isn’t the first artist to accomplish or attempt the feat of playing Chopin’s entire body of work, he’s one on a shortlist. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.
“You have to be able to both feel the widest range of human emotions and be comfortable expressing that very wide range … all while maintaining pianist control and musical composure,” Ganz said.
In his annual concerts called “Chopin: The Growth of Genius,” Ganz takes listeners on a journey through the polish composer’s life as a young artist mastering his craft and into his mature form as a musical poet whose ability to capture human emotion is considered unparalleled.
“There’s something about (Chopin’s) music ... he takes relatively simple ideas that go very deep into the heart and the soul of the listener,” Ganz said.
Ganz compares his concerts to watching flowers bloom on time-lapse photography. His performances are broken down into five genres of music that demonstrate Chopin’s growth as an artist. Listeners can track Chopin’s “seeds of genius” in his early works across the separate genres that come into play in his masterpieces. Ganz calls this process “episodes of musical gardening.”
Most ears will perk up at Chopin’s famous funeral march, his Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat, but listeners may not know Chopin’s has an earlier, less mastered version. Ganz will showcase the evolution of Chopin’s talent by performing his grittier early mazurkas, nocturnes and polonaises followed by his more mature works and finally his masterpiece in that genre.
“It’s not the best Chopin, but it deserves being heard,” Ganz said. “I enjoy all of them, even the early ones because it’s so fascinating as a stepping stone to his greater work.”
The project spans more than a decade because in order to play every note Chopin has composed, Ganz must sprinkle these early works into his annual performances. Each concert ends with Chopin’s more famous pieces to ensure shows are well-rounded.
Although most of Chopin’s compositions are solo piano recitals, some of his works are written for a piano and full orchestra. Ganz plays these at the Strathmore with the National Philharmonic, whose music director Piotr Gajewski is the project’s brainchild. The next Chopin orchestra concert is May 2021.
Ganz has played Chopin’s music for 50 years and performed at the Strathmore nearly 25 times over his career. When he isn’t playing at the Bethesda music hall, Ganz, who lived in Annapolis for 20 years, plays throughout the year at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Parole. He is the creative director of the church’s music series called “Arts in the Woods.”
Once the 15-year venture is complete, Ganz plans to embark on a new goal of playing the complete collection of Beethoven’s sonatas.