Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will end after 2022 due to rising costs, diminishing attendance

Tommy Castro and the Pain Killers entertain the crowd midday. The opening day of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival at Sandy Point State Park. (By Paul W. Gillespie / )

Organizers of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival have announced this year’s showcase in Annapolis will be the last due to rising costs, diminishing attendance and other factors.

The final festival is scheduled for May 21 and 22 at Sandy Point State Park with headliners, Joss Stone and the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.

Since its inception in 1998, the festival has drawn legendary blues musicians and raised money for Special Olympics of Maryland, We Care and Friends and other charities.

Don Hooker, and his daughter, Sarah Petska, started the festival 24 years ago “with the sole purpose of making a difference,” they wrote in a Tuesday news release.

During its near quarter-century run, about 300 performers, including, John Lee Hooker, Bo Diddley and James Brown, have played the festival. An estimated $1.4 million was raised for local causes during that time, according to the release.

“We thought that meant raising money for charity, but we soon realized that we were also making a difference in the lives of our audience by giving them a respite from the outside world and that was just as important,” Petska said.

“We feel we have had a positive impact on many lives, not just the charities that we have supported over the years, but also our audience,” Hooker said. “People have met their spouses there; Children have grown up with the festival and are, now, bringing their kids; lifelong friendships have been cemented and many, many memories have been made.”

The festival had lost sponsors in recent years, adding to the financial troubles that eventually made it so that the festival could no longer make sizable donations.

Local charities like We Care and Friends, which provides aid to those in need in Annapolis, and Special Love, a Winchester, Virginia-based nonprofit for children with cancer and their families in the Mid-Atlantic region, have been involved since the beginning.

The announcement was met by more than 130 people who left comments expressing sadness at the news but also reminiscing about the good times through the decades.

On its 20th anniversary in 2018, The Capital looked back on two decades of the blues festival, including the first festival in 1998 that was held in a Nor’easter. Despite the deluge, 13,000 people still attended and a mainstay in the local music scene was born.

The crowd watches Bonnie Raitt perform. Day two of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, at Sandy Point State Park, was held on Sunday, with Bonnie Raitt as the headliner. (By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff, Capital Gazette)

No matter what was on the forecast — rain, wind, cold thunder or lightning — festivalgoers always showed up to witness legends in blues and rock ’n’ roll like Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Koko Taylor, R.L. Burnside, Otis Rush, Bobby Parker, Hubert Sumlin and Pinetop Perkins.

In a particularly muddy affair in 2016, about 3,000 people trekked through the muck on the festival’s first day to see The Robert Cray Band, Mud Morganfield and John Mayall, among others.

“In 2016 (MudAgeddon!), I invited a woman I had known a little over a month to join me for a celebration of the Blues at CBBF,” one commenter wrote. “Now that woman is my wife & we’ll be attending our 4th one! Thanks for all the memories & great music!”

The festival took a hiatus in 2019 to recoup after a tough few years, something Hooker and Petska did a few times over the years. The coronavirus pandemic shelved the celebration again in 2020 and 2021.

The co-owners hope to produce other music events in the future though at a smaller scale, the post read.

“Please join us for one last party! We are looking forward to seeing friends and family for one last Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival.”