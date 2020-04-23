Bowie native creates online songwriting challenge about social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic

Amber Ward and her partner Noah Hyams are challenging songwriters to write about the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
The two of them run an organization called Songathon, which has launched a global songwriting campaign during the coronavirus pandemic. The Songathon Prompt Challenge: an online songwriting contest that prompts songwriters everywhere to write songs about social distancing to raise awareness and funds for Covid-19 relief efforts.
“This will not only give them something to do during this downtime we are experiencing but also amazing prizes as well,” Ward said. “Exposure and mentoring sessions will beneficial to any songwriters.”
Guest judges for the competition include singer/songwriter RuthAnne (who has penned hits for artists like Britney Spears, Niall Horan, and JoJo), indie-pop singer/songwriter and international touring artist VÉRITÉ, and rock duo The Score (who is signed to Republic Records and set to go out for their third US headline tour this year), according to a news release about the competition.
“We thought it would be really cool to use this opportunity to spread the message of social distancing and involve a global songwriting community,” Hyams said.
Ward added, “Distance is such a timely thing to be writing about and everyone is experiencing different emotions regarding it from feeling lonely to just to that physical space. Not able to interact in ways you use to be able to. I think there is a lot of different ways that songwriters participating are going to be able to express that.”
Ward was born and raised in Bowie but has been living in New York City. She decided to leave the city and head back home to quarantine with her family eight weeks ago. Hyams joined her and the two are running the challenge from Maryland.
“We didn’t put a drain on resources in New York City, we knew we had a place we could go,” Hyams said. “We were also staying very close to hospitals. It is beautiful here and we are big fans of Watkins Park.”
Ward said, “It is a lot easier to social distance here than New york.”
Hyams is enjoying his time in Maryland and is even considering a move here at some point in his life. He is also a big fan of the drive-throughs as well, harder to come by in a city like New York.
The Songathon Prompt Challenge is open to songwriters globally ages 18 and over. A Judges’ Choice Award (determined by guest judges) and Audience Choice Award (determined by online public voting starting May 2nd) are up for grabs, and prizes include private mentoring sessions with guest judges, features on Songathon’s blog, free Songtrust accounts, free accounts and a private Q&A session from AllTrack and free websites from Bandzoogle.
These rewards are meant to help artists refine their work while under lockdown.
“We hope this is an upbeat commitment of hope, also an exciting way to move individuals’ careers forward in these times where most people can’t because they can’t get out and meet people,” Hyams said. “This is a great cause as well. I think the theme is relevant and will probably get your fans to check it out."
Songathon Prompt Challenge submissions will be accepted through May 1, 2020. Public voting on songs takes place from May 2-8, 2020, with the winners announced on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Complete information regarding the competition including the entry form, contest rules, sponsorship information, and additional information on the judges and Songathon can be found at https://www.songathon.org/prompt-challenge