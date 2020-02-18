“The space of the Banneker-Douglass gave me agency to safely execute my voice. What I loved about the space is how it alternated how I would create this installation,” Brooks said. " As I worked the process I pulled from my experience of existing in a feminine space. The other perspective was realizing that my blackness is the layer that would culminate the full statement and point of the piece overall. I felt this was important because, even in the current climate of hegemonic ideologies, my blackness and other identities are still suppressed in certain spaces and institutions. The opportunity to highlight those feelings and thoughts was immensely important, and I’m honored the Banneker-Douglass Museum allowed me to share my thoughts"