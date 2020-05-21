Artsy Partsy in Pasadena is offering online art classes and summer camp during coronavirus pandemic

The Pasadena art studio Artsy Partsy has taken its specialized art classes for all ages online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They also host art events in the community, as well as birthday parties, Girl Scout events, and an annual summer camp. The summer camp is also currently being held virtually.
Jeannette Fonseca, the owner of Artsy Partsy, started almost eight years ago in a basement classroom. Now they have a 4,500 square foot studio with nine employees and over 200 families visiting weekly.
Fonseca talked with The Capital about Artsy Partsy and its work amid the pandemic.
How has Artsy Partsy adjusted its ways of serving customers during this pandemic?
Now that guests are unable to physically come to the studio, we are doing everything we can to bring the studio to them. We are utilizing social media and Zoom in order to teach art classes virtually. Guests have the option to purchase art kits, in which we provide all supplies necessary for the virtual class. Also, we’ve begun hosting virtual art parties on Zoom, so that we can continue to use art as a means to bring people together and celebrate.
What was the transition like to online services?
Fortunately, we have a solid curriculum and talented teachers who are eager to do whatever possible to adapt to new circumstances. Utilizing social media, online communication, and video chat services, we were successful in pivoting our services online. The addition of art kits was important, as it encouraged guests to continue with their art classes even if they could not physically join us in the studio.
How have the kids enjoyed the online classes? And Art Kits?
Our students have responded very well to the transition. Children are proving to be extremely resilient during this time, and I have seen that resilience through their excitement and eagerness to continue actively learning in online lessons. Many families have been consistently ordering new kits every week, and have expressed that the art kit lessons have become an important part of their everyday routine.
How is it staying productive during these times?
Our art kit sales have allowed our business to keep two employees staffed and we are grateful for that. We have also remained busy and productive through the process of transitioning our in-person camp services to optional virtual camp services. We plan to roll that out on June 1st.
What have you enjoyed most about working from home?
My sweet 16-year-old dog is ready to check out so I’ve been able to spoil him. Also, my husband and I are empty-nesters so we alternate kitchen duty. Half of my meals are prepared for me — I’ve got a pretty good deal.
Why is art important during this pandemic?
I feel that art is more important than ever during this time. Not only is it a way to express yourself, but it also takes your mind off your routine and the uncertainty you may be feeling. It is a healthy outlet, similar to taking a walk around the block.
What are your reopening plans as the pandemic wanes?
Artsy Partsy is located in Anne Arundel County, and Steuart Pittman, our county executive, has not given us a directive to open retail locations. When this changes, we will allow customers to come paint in our studio by reservation only. As soon as daycares receive permission to open, we will then open our art camp services to a limited capacity. We expect to operate at a 40% occupancy rate.
Favorite quarantine snack? And why?
That is an unexpected question but one I am pleased to answer. My favorite quarantine snack is carrots. I like them because they do not dirty my artwork like chips and chocolate. They are guilt-free, and I can eat them straight out of the bag!
What got you into Art?
I’m a doodler and a dreamer. Fortunately, I have a husband who is a career soldier with the Maryland National Guard, and I was afforded the luxury to quit my job in banking and follow my dream of teaching art to kids. I knew I wanted it to be in a private setting where I would have a student who loved art as much as I do.