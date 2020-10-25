ArtReach brings outdoor art classes to Robinwood, Eastport

“At that point, Maryland Hall partnered with Deonte Ward from B.L.A.C.K. Excel, Ken Starkes from Community Transitions, Erin Snell from Charting Careers, Ted Berkinshaw from Annapolis Maritime Museum and Jane Lawrence from Seeds for Success to set up site visits and see what community residents wanted,” Brino said. “We started with these two HACA properties. Once we had their input, we installed the classroom spaces over a weekend with the help of the community.”