ArtReach brings outdoor art classes to Robinwood, Eastport

Three girls throw a peace sign in the air and freeze in a pose, watching as art teacher Mary Rosoff quickly outlines their shadows on the ground in yellow chalk.
The squiggly figures will soon be filled in with a fresh coat of black paint that pops against the rainbow backdrop painted by kids a week prior as part of a new art class held every Wednesday behind Robinwood Community Center.
The beige concrete in the back of the community center now resembles a cheery rainbow wheel that sets the stage for the outdoor classroom run by Maryland Hall teachers. ArtReach, an outreach initiative through Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, brings art programs to local communities, so residents don’t have to find transportation to art centers. Art teachers started two pilot outdoor classrooms in Eastport and Robinwood in October.
Rosoff, a longtime art teacher with Maryland Hall and ArtFarm, and Scott Clarke, an art teacher at Anne Arundel Community College who taught art classes at nursing homes through ArtReach, guide a handful of kids through the painting activity.
The idea for outdoor classrooms was born out of conversations that Laura Brino, outreach coordinator at Maryland Hall, had with The Youth Collaborative, a collection of youth-serving nonprofits in the Annapolis area, Brino said.
“At that point, Maryland Hall partnered with Deonte Ward from B.L.A.C.K. Excel, Ken Starkes from Community Transitions, Erin Snell from Charting Careers, Ted Berkinshaw from Annapolis Maritime Museum and Jane Lawrence from Seeds for Success to set up site visits and see what community residents wanted,” Brino said. “We started with these two HACA properties. Once we had their input, we installed the classroom spaces over a weekend with the help of the community.”
The classroom is surrounded by tree stumps painted by children to act as their desks. Picnic benches and surrounding tables are splashed with purple polka dots painted by Ward, said Rosoff.
Khloe Leonard, 11, stops by the class on an unusually humid fall day. She likes reading more than art, but Wednesday’s activity is in person, rather than her school online art classes she has to follow along with over video.
ArtReach classes are held around noon twice a week in Eastport and Robinwood and after school at 2:30 p.m. in Robinwood to give kids activities during their online learning break. Kaylen, 7, is no fan of online school. She said she misses recess and having assistance from teachers. She misses activities like painting art together with her classmates.
Kaylen and friends Zayana, 6, and Kirstian, 8, dodge bumblebees between dipping paintbrushes into the inky black paint. The girls make a quick dash to their respective chalk shadow outlines, dripping paint in the center of their lines before spreading it out. Their silhouettes become etched above a sign for “Robinwood” painted in rainbow letters.
Although the program is just getting off the ground, Brino hopes to extend the outdoor classroom programming to include tutoring, mentoring and gardening to have similar set-ups in 12 Annapolis communities. The classrooms will run year-round, with teachers providing hats and gloves when the weather turns cold.
Latest Entertainment
The program is open and free to any children living in the communities with pilot programs. There is no cap on attendance. Organizers said 12 to 15 children show up on average.