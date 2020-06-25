Guide to the weekend: Black Lives Matter march in Russett, Eastport A Rockin’ goes online, Maryland Day returns digitally

A RAAM short film captures what would have been the start of the 2020 Race Across America if the novel coronavirus didn’t disrupt plans. Posted on YouTube by page ATAQ fuel, the short film shadows “athletes Evens Stievenart and JL Perez in June of 2019 on their way from Oceanside to Annapolis and witnessing their record-breaking win in the two-man category we set out to document Evens’ attempt to ride RAAM solo in 2020.” The film highlights inspirational moments as well as challenging times that went into the preparation to compete in one of the highest-profile cycling races in the world.