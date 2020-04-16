Weekly online activities in Anne Arundel: Local musicians, ‘Tunes of the Town,’ online dance classes, art workshops

Chesapeake Arts Center
Chesapeake Arts Center is hosting virtual dance classes four days a week on Facebook Live and posting weekly art lessons, such as fun 3D Hand Art and a Color Wheel Challenge that includes 12 art activities for all ages that can be done at home with minimal materials. The center is streaming a live animal show at 10 a.m. Friday, a children’s ballet class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Online art tutorials posted to their website include fun and informative projects like an acrylic paint pouring video.
‘Tunes of the Town’
Annapolis Town Center teamed up with Symmetry Creative Agency Partners to bring an alternative to the summer concert series to viewers’ homes. And it will raise money to benefit local musicians through the help of the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians. Shows stream live on Annapolis Town Center’s Facebook page and start at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue through May 2. The free, 18-night virtual concert series called “Tunes of the Town” features Anne Arundel County musicians. This weekend pop and children’s recording artist Doug Segree plays Friday, singer and piano player Larry Lay plays Saturday and acoustic singer-songwriter Sean Hetrick plays Sunday.
Chamber Dance Project
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. the Chamber Dance Project, D.C.’s contemporary ballet company, is hosting a virtual chat series featuring weekly presentation, discussions and dance rehearsals on Zoom. Previous chats include a discussion with costume designer Bekah Nettekoven Tello, dance choreographer Christian Denice and an informal open rehearsal where attendees can experience the process of creating movement. To sign up email rsvp@chamberdance.org.
Annapolis Streaming
Local musicians gather together online at the Annapolis Streaming Facebook page to bring the community together through intimate house concerts that feel like you’re going door to door to watch. This week’s events include:
- Back Porch Jam Session by musician Ryan Kozel starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Kozel will play originals and take requests during the virtual happy hour.
- Quarantine County live show at 5 p.m. Saturday by psychedelic folk-country artist Miles Gannett.
- Acoustic Sundays with Broady Kean streaming live from Baltimore cowboy bar BPR starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.
- Every Monday at 7:30 p.m. there will be a virtual open mic where 15 performers play 15-minute shows. Performances include locals who would normally attend Monday open mic nights at Stan and Joe’s pub on West Street, as well as artists like Dirk Shumaker, the bass player for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.
Maryland Hall
Maryland Hall is offering a variety of online workshops, discussions and art and music class during the quarantine, including:
- “ArtyFacts Sampler Workshop for Ages 3-6″ starting at 9:15 a.m. Friday, and will focus on a Jack and the Beanstalk theme. The children’s art class is offered twice a month and designed with a theme that guides the class using art, music, yoga and creative play with bilingual storytelling in Spanish.
- Annapolis Musical Theater Company and Voice Studio is taking theater classes to Zoom along with hosting a weekly musical movie challenge that invites participants to post a picture or video singing and dancing along to the musical.
- Interviews with Maryland Hall’s Artist-in-Residence who are authors, athletes and entertainers. This week’s interview is with H.C. Porter, a mixed-media artist who specializes in photography, printmaking and painting.
- Beginner guitar class with Annapolis musician Bryan Ewald starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries
The library buildings may be closed, staff encourage readers to download e-books. Also, services and free classes have continued online through Facebook and Zoom. This week’s classes include:
- Library staff across Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will present stories, songs and fun at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
- The Great Movies discussion club at 7 p.m. Friday, April 10 (this week’s selection is 2007 comedy film “Son of Rambow” on Zoom and Facebook.)
- Fantasy and fairy tale lovers can join a virtual trivia night at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20 on Zoom. Grab a household team or play individually.
- Children can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and activities during a Facebook Live Bilingual Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Local and national poets will come together at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a virtual Poetry Open Mic Night over Zoom. Each poet can read three poems during the hour-long event. Listeners are welcome.
