Feeling stiff and restless during coronavirus quarantine? Annapolis yoga studios broadcasting live classes for free.

After doing your part as a model citizen by scrolling through social media while sitting on your couch for a couple of hours, it feels good to get up and stretch.
It can be hard to stay motivated and stick to a fitness regime in this unprecedented time of quarantine and closures, yet Annapolis-area yoga instructors say they’ve seen more people move their bodies through yoga than before.
“There are a lot of people who have taken my (virtual) class that are like ‘My son’s watching it, my husband’s watching it, we’re doing it together.’ I have a lot of that happening and it just makes my heart smile,” said Kathleen Schuman, owner of Prana Studio.
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered a government-mandated closure of all bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters last week to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The decision is crucial for slowing the virus’s spread, health officials say, but it left many businesses shuttered without a reopening date in sight.
Though the quarantine is keeping people a socially respectable distance apart, they are staying connected in increasing numbers through online fitness challenges, at-home gym routines and virtual work out classes.
“We started to notice that clients were getting nervous. So, we thought what a better idea if they can’t come to the studio then we’ll come to them. We’ll livestream this so they do it in the comfort of their own home and make it accessible to them,” said Kate Grove, co-owner of YogaVibez Studios in Edgewater.
At yoga studios in Annapolis and across the country, instructors quickly picked up streaming live or pre-recording classes that clients can watch for free or a small fee. The virtual classes act as an accessible outlet for people to feel connected, relieve stress and move their bodies.
“It’s all about community and connecting the community,” Grove said.
For studio owners, the classes are also a way to keep their business afloat.
YogaVibez is asking clients for a small donation for its teachers, who are now without a source of income. The studio livestreams yoga classes for free once or twice a week that range from beginner level stretches to advanced poses. The studio is also offering shorter stand-alone meditation classes during the week for people who want to clear their minds.
Blue Lotus Yoga & Barre is livestreaming yoga and barre classes on Zoom and pre-recording classes that clients can download and watch later on Vimeo. Twelve of the studio’s 21 recorded classes are free. Livestream classes and other recorded videos are $8.
“We decided to add that payment method, one obviously we have teachers we want to support, we still have rent, but also we’ve just had so many of our clients reach out to us and say how can we support you,” said Julie Nogueira, studio co-owner.
Nogueira said her clients have been active on social media, sharing announcements of upcoming video classes, commenting on past posts and texting each other about joining the class together, yet apart.
People whose muscles feel stiff from being sedentary at home can easily make space for a mat, put their hands and feet on the ground and practice simple yoga poses by lifting their limbs and hips, said Schuman. Prana’s livestream classes are free.
“So much as been taken away from us that I just wanted to give something back,” she said.
There are multiple pieces to a yoga practice. The physical practice is called asana, or body posture, consisting of twisting, bending, standing, inverting and balancing. Yoga also requires pranayama, a term that means controlled breath. Poses have accompanying breathwork in the form of inhaling at certain times and exhaling at others.
“That can help in your everyday life, not just in your yoga practice,” Grove said. “Our bodies are in stressful situations and being taxed so much right now. This is one of the best ways to put yourself in the present moment and not worry so much about what has happened or what’s going to happen in the future.”
Staying grounded and positive is especially important for people who concerned about contracting coronavirus and falling ill. Debbie McKibben is the owner of Simply Stronger, a small yoga, fitness and massage studio that services an older clientele.
Along with livestreaming classes through Zoom and Skype for $13, McKibben holds a weekly “senior boot camp” for $20. The boot camp is a two-mile hike through different Annapolis trials followed by exercises. Everyone walks a sanctioned 6 feet apart, of course.
“It's a chance for people to come together and have a conversation and talk and be with someone, McKibben said. “And it gives them an hour where they're not thinking about what's happening in our world.”
McKibben is a personal trainer and the only teacher at her studio. Though she fears for her businesses during the shutdown, taking out a loan and accruing debt is a bigger concern.
“I’m trying to be extremely conservative, live as modestly as I possibly can, and hope for the best,” McKibben said.