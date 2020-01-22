STEM Adventures
Children and families are invited to learn about the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through fun activities at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kiddie Academy in Odenton. Kiddie Academy, an educational child care program, is hosting STEM activities based on two themes: superheroes and construction. Children will race cars down ramps to learn about friction, design a vehicle, create a catapult, measure and build structures made of cups, learn how a pinball machine works and much more. The event also aims to teach parents how to bring STEM education into the home. Register online or contact to Abi Elabanjo for more information at at (410) 674-6746 or kiddieacademy.com/academies/odenton/
Australia Day Benefit
In celebration of Australia Day there will be a benefit for the victims and wildlife of the country’s ongoing fires from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant in Annapolis. With a $5 donation toward Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery or WIRES wildlife rescue, Fado’s patrons will receive drink specials, enjoy live music and get the chance to win prizes. Fado’s will donate a portion of the night’s drink sales toward the relief organizations.
Londontowne Symphony
The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Annapolis Green with a concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at St. John’s College in Key Auditorium. The Symphony is “promoting and sustaining a healthy, environmentally friendly, thriving community and planet” by presenting an evening of music that reflects the spirit of nature. Local composer Randall Neilson will open the concert and the performance will also feature renowned soprano and Miss America 2019 winner Nia Franklin.
International Film Festival
The Bridges to the World International Film Festival starts its season in Annapolis with the Finnish film “Stupid Young Heart” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Bowen Theater of Maryland Hall for Creative Arts. Admission is free. The festival, sponsored by World Artist Experiences and the International Division of Maryland’s Office of the Secretary of State, is a statewide initiative to recognize Maryland’s global reach and connections. Showings are followed by a discussion. Future shows are set for Feb. 3, Feb. 10 and March 2 and include the Chilean film “Looking for a Boyfriend for my Wife” and the Chinese film “Cell Phone,” among others.
Chinese New Year
Celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rat with interactive demonstrations and performances by Chinese artists starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Maryland Hall. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The festival will have kid-friendly activities like magic, finger painting, sugar painting, printmaking, shadow puppets, dough modeling and diabolo juggling. There will also be a lion dance, a torch festival, ethnic dances, aerobics and martial arts. The event is sponsored by several organizations including China’s Shenzhen Municipality, World Artist Experiences and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.
G. Love & Special Sauce
Philadelphia alternative hip-hop band G. Love & Special Sauce is performing at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rams Head On Stage. G. Love, born Garrett Dutton, is known as a “genre-bending pioneer” with a sound that incorporates folk, blues and rap. The band has a new album titled “The Juice” co-written and produced by Grammy-winning blues icon Keb Mo’. G. Love has performed at music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza as well as toured with artists like Dave Matthews, The Avett Brothers and Jack Johnson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets to the 21 and older event are $47.50.
Kids Day In at cMoyer center
Children are invited to spend their day off school participating in fun activities starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at Pip Moyer Recreation Center on Hilltop Lane. Kids can create crafts, play board games, participate in a variety of sports or a scavenger hunt and climb and explore the center’s indoor playground. Activities are supervised. Children are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. To register call (410) 253-7958 and use the code #1324. Admission is $50 for Annapolis residents, $60 for non-Annapolis residents.