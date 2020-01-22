Children and families are invited to learn about the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through fun activities at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kiddie Academy in Odenton. Kiddie Academy, an educational child care program, is hosting STEM activities based on two themes: superheroes and construction. Children will race cars down ramps to learn about friction, design a vehicle, create a catapult, measure and build structures made of cups, learn how a pinball machine works and much more. The event also aims to teach parents how to bring STEM education into the home. Register online or contact to Abi Elabanjo for more information at at (410) 674-6746 or kiddieacademy.com/academies/odenton/