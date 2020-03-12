Events around Annapolis: Green Beer Races, Annapolis Comic-Con, World Poker Tour, St. Patrick’s Day Cruise and more

The Spring Fling fundraiser for the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund is happening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Annapolis Market House. The Spring Fling party offers food from seven Annapolis restaurants, live music, a silent auction and a live auction of fun experiences unique to Annapolis. The scholarship fund was established with the goal of assisting current graduating seniors in Annapolis who need financial aid to attend college. Tickets are $45 in advance and $75 at the door.