Annapolis Saltwater Fishing Expo
Annapolis Anglers Club is hosting its annual Saltwater Fishing Expo from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Annapolis Elks Lodge on Solomons Island Road. Attendees will hear seminars from charter boat captains, guides and expert anglers. Tips and techniques on catching fish in the Chesapeake Bay will be shared, along with the latest roll-out of the latest angler gear. The event features pit beef sandwiches, oysters and full bar service, along with raffle prizes. Tickets are $5 and free for children under 14.
Severna Park STEM Festival
Severna Park is hosting its first STEM Festival from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Severna Park Community Center on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. Kids can engage in fun and exciting science and robotics projects through interactive stations such as “All Things Gooey," slime-making station or “Land and Water,” meeting the flora and fauna of the Chesapeake Bay. Children age 6 to 16 will learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics tools from scientists during the event that’s sponsored by nonprofit PAAGE, Partnership to Address the Achievement Gap in Education. Tickets are $4 or $3 for children 12 and under.
Bubbles and Beer Leap Year Fun Run
Join the Charm City Run club in an adrenaline-filled Leap Year celebration by running .29 miles or 2.9 miles around the Annapolis Towne Centre starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Charm City Run. The once every four-year event provides an additional day out of the year to hit the pavement. After the run, the group will head to Bin 201 for discounts on wine and beer tastings. Admission is free.
Leap Day Pink Party
Women Philanthropists and professionals are invited to a “Pink Party Honor Women in Leadership” cocktail gala starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Westin Baltimore Washington Airport in Linthicum. The Leap Day Pink Party is hosted by the Meade Heritage Committee to benefit celebrating the legacy of Airpower in Fort George G. Meade. The event theme is “100 Years of Suffrage: Where will Women Lead Next?” and encourages women to wear pink to celebrate 100 years of women leaders who changed the world. The cocktail party includes food, door prizes and a jazz band. Tickets are $80.
Paint and Sip Night at Maggiano’s Little Italy
Maggiano’s Little Italy is having an Italian-themed Paint Night sponsored by the Annapolis Sons and Daughters of Italy from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at their location on Annapolis Mall Road. Patrons can sip wine and enjoy Maggiano’s signature appetizers while following along with an Italian-themed step by step painting lesson. Appetizers include tomato and fresh mozzarella crostinis, stuffed mushrooms, four-cheese ravioli, Italian meatballs and spinach and artichoke al Forno. Sweets include chocolate zuccotto truffles and lemon cookies. Tickets are $50 and include one free beer or wine. A cash bar is available.
Guinness Glass Etching Night at Galway Bay
Know a beer lover? Order a pint and personalize the glass to create a gift or novelty item during Guinness Glass Etching Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub. Patrons can get their name, their face, or any picture they want engraved on their glass. Price is the cost of a Guinness beer and the glass comes free.
The Weight Band at Rams Head On Stage
The Weight Band, composed of members of the legendary roots-rock act The Band and members of Levon Helm Band, are touring their 2018 original album titled “World Gone Mad” starting at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rams Head On Stage. The band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm and lead singer Jim Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group. The Weight Band is on a domestic and international tour performing vibrant music that keeps the spirit of Americana/Roots rock alive for audiences of all ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50.
Drag bingo at the Brass Tap
Drag queens Jalah Nicole, Ashlee and Regina Jozet Adams put the “oh” in bingo every first and third Friday of the month from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 6, at The Brass Tap on Annapolis Mall Road. Admission is $5. The event is 21 and over.