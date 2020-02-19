Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents ‘Swan Lake’
Head over to Maryland Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, to enjoy the timeless ballet classic “Swan Lake.” The performance is a “fusion of compelling drama, dance, athleticism and romance,” following the life of Prince Siegfried, a beautiful maiden and an evil sorcerer. Dancer Nicole Kelsch plays Odette, the maiden that takes the form of a swan during the day. Maryland Hall is showing the ballet again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Annapolis home expo
The Annapolis Home Owners Expo is hosting education seminars and workshops that run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Byzantium Event Center. Participants can discover new products and opportunities for their home improvements by meeting representatives from companies specializing in home enhancements such as kitchens, baths, heating, doors, flooring and more. Guest speaker Breegan Jane, a designer from the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” set to return to air this month, will be at the expo from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for active and retired military members.
Rock, Gem, Fossil & Mineral Show
Thunder Spirit Designs Inc. is hosting a mineral show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Severna Park. More than 20 vendors will attend and some will host local workshops and classes on minerals, jewelry and jewelry-making. The event also features free door prizes every half an hour, live demonstrations, a scavenger hunt for kids and food by Little Italy Sausage Company. Admission is $6 and free for active military members and children under 14. Admission proceeds are donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Naptown Brass Band Fat Tuesday Celebration
New Orleans style street band Naptown Brass Band is kicking off the beginning of Mardi Gras, known as Fat Tuesday, with a concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rams Head On Stage. Tuesday’s concert is the band’s signature celebration. Last year’s performance took their act to the French Quarter of New Orleans and solidified their status as the go-to brass band for the greater Baltimore/Washington music scene. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Anne Arundel Community College hosts Forum on Bias and Hate Crimes
The Anne Arundel Human Relations Commission, Anne Arundel Community College and several other organizations are hosting a forum on bias and hate crime starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Kaufmann Theater Pascal Center for the Performing Arts in Arnold. In November, County Executive Steuart Pittman declared racism a public health issue. The forum aims to unite the county and community in the fight against hate. The forum features a panel discussion and a workshop on hate crime law and other community issues. Panelist include Chris Van Alstyne from the Department of Justice Community Resource Service, Del. Mark Chang, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, schools Superintendent George Arolotto and more.
Annapolis Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Beethoven Discovers America’
Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra this season and will be featured in the symphony’s third concert of the Master series, called “Beethoven Discovers America,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Maryland Hall. Meyers is an internationally renowned classical musician, and she frequently performs with the world’s top orchestras. Saturday’s concert is part of a series that celebrates Beethoven’s birth and legacy in America, along with the achievements of the American musicians performing classical works, such as Beethoven’s Leonore Overture and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets range from $28 to $93.