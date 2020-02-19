The Annapolis Home Owners Expo is hosting education seminars and workshops that run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Byzantium Event Center. Participants can discover new products and opportunities for their home improvements by meeting representatives from companies specializing in home enhancements such as kitchens, baths, heating, doors, flooring and more. Guest speaker Breegan Jane, a designer from the TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” set to return to air this month, will be at the expo from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for active and retired military members.