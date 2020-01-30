Yoga and Vision Board Workshop
Join a yoga and vision board manifestation workshop from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Blue Lotus Yoga & Barre to manifest goals for the next year and a broader future. Yogis will move through yoga sequences designed to “release energy and create space in order to access the part of ourselves that guide us.” Participants will then create vision boards using magazine clippings to create a “powerful impression on our subconscious, the part of the mind that speaks a visual rather than verbal language." Snacks and refreshments will be served. Admission is $45 with discounts for some Blue Lotus Yoga & Barre members.
B.I.G. Book Sale
Books for International Goodwill is hosting a very large book sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis. More than 70,000 books on a variety of topics, including children’s books, are one sale for an affordable price of $3 for hardback books, $2 for softbound books and dollar pocket paperbacks. Contact 4bigbooks@gmail.com for more information.
African American History Challenge
Children are invited to meet characters from African-American history and sharpen their knowledge as part of a chance to participate in a history challenge from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Chesapeake Children’s Museum. Children age five to 12 are invited. Admission is $10 for kids and $4 for adults.
Super Bowl Viewing Party at The Hall at Live!
Need a spot to catch the big game? Super Bowl LIV festivities begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel and Hanover. Live! is hosting a “Big Game” viewing party in its newly expanded three-story event center with a 60-foot screen. The watch party features stadium food, tailgating games, contests and giveaways. Tickets are $30 for unlimited food and $60 for unlimited food, beer and wine.
Dinner with the Ambassador of Myanmar
The International Club of Annapolis is hosting a dinner with guest speaker Aung Lynn, the ambassador to the United States from Myanmar, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the DoubleTree in Annapolis. Before his ambassador appointment in 2016, Lynn previously worked at the United Nations in New York as the Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Myanmar. Dinner is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. A cash bar is open before dinner.
Brooklyn Park Middle School Winter Artist Showcase
Students of Brooklyn Park Middle School are showcasing their thoughts, beliefs and feelings through art during a winter artist showcase. The series kicks off with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in the Hal Gomer Gallery. The art showcase begins Tuesday and features a reception on Thursday. The series runs until Friday, Feb. 28. Admission is free.
Valentine’s Flower Workshop
Learn how to create a flower arrangement to give yourself or a loved one this holiday at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Williams-Sonoma’s kitchen at Annapolis Mall. Attendees will learn floral tips and how to design complex and decorative arrangements in the step-by-step workshop. The event is BYOB champagne and wine. Admission is $65. Groups of five or more can receive a 10% discount to the Valentine’s Flower Party.
Sweetheart Dance at Pip Moyer Recreation Center
Formerly the Daddy Daughter Dance, this year’s event invites whole families to celebrate Valentine’s Day by attending a Sweetheart Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Pip Moyer Recreation Center at Truxtun Park. Mothers, fathers, caregivers and children are all invited to the family-friendly Valentine’s Day event that features dancing and treats. Families will also receive a special keepsake photograph from the dance. Dress code is semi-formal. Admission is $30 for Annapolis residents and $35 for non residents. Admission for each additional child is $15. Register at www.annapolis.gov with the code #1732. Registration is required.