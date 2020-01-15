Jefferson Holland at 333 Coffeehouse
Chesapeake Troubadour Jefferson Holland, a founder of the Eastport Oyster Boys, returns to the 333 Coffeehouse stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday. at 333 Coffeehouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Holland will celebrate the history, heritage and ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through tall tales, poems and songs during his program titled “Annapolis Verses Jefferson Holland." The event will also feature jazz cellist Hugh Cassidy. Tickets are $12 at 333concerts.org. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Annapolis’ monthly folk and acoustic music listening space.
TEDex comes to St. John’s College
Ten alumni, tutors and students, some in person and some through video, will explore a range of ideas in “On Second thought," a TEDex talk Saturday at St. John’s College in Annapolis. Speakers include students talking on subjects such as “Ancient rage and Modern Love,” Roger Carstens, deputy assistant secretary of state, on “Reclaiming Intuition,” to Anika Prather, founder of the Living Waters School, on “African Americans and the Great Books.” The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium. Tickets are $15 at TEDexStJohnsCollege.com.
Lunar New Year at Live! casino
Live! Hotel and Casino is hosting a celebration to honor the “Year of the Rat” starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at restaurant Luk Fu. The event kicks off with a traditional Lion Dance and “Cai Qing” ceremony that represents bringing good luck into the New Year. A parade through the casino floor will follow. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. the celebration of Asian culture will continue at Center Stage featuring an array of performances and exhibits. Admission to the Lion Dance ceremony if free, costs apply to attend the festival. For more information, visit livecasinohotel.com
Celebrate MLK Day with a heritage tour
Annapolis Tours by Watermark will hold a two-hour walking tour of Annapolis’ Historic District focused on African American life and accomplishment from the 17th century to the modern era at 1 p.m. Sunday. The tour celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day through the lens of the rich history of African-Americans in Annapolis. The tour begins at 25 Market Space and heads to the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial at City Dock, the State House and other historical sights around town. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. A portion proceeds go toward the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation. Make reservations at AnnapolisTours.com
Fondant Cake Workshop
Learn how to decorate an elaborate cake that fans of the children’s show Descendants: Wicked World and Roblox will love. Participants will learn from professional sugar artist Amy Eagan how to ice a cake with buttercream and fondant and how to create fondant decorations. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Greene Turtle on Jennifer Road near Annapolis. No prior baking experience is necessary and all ages are invited. Tickets are $67 for an individual decorator or $33.50 for two decorators per cake. Cakes serve 10 to 12 people.
Maggiano’s Murder Mystery
Maggiano’s Little Italy in Annapolis is hosting a murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at 2100 Annapolis Mall Road. Join a nice meal while keeping an eye out for “slippery red herrings, diabolical clues and ingenious detective work smack-dab in the middle of a hilarious homicide investigation.” Patrons will receive a three-course dinner and two beer or wine tickets for $75 per person or $65 per person for the cash bar option. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/maggianos-murder-mystery
'9 to 5 The Musical’
Stand Up For… Theatre is putting on a production of “9 to 5 The Musical” at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Chesapeake Arts Center. Dolly Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the musical that’s based on a book by Patricia Resnick and the influential 1980 movie by the same name, where three secretaries get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss and run the business themselves. Additional showtimes throughout the weekend are at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $20. Student tickets are $18. Visit chesapeakearts.org for more info.
Colin Quinn at Rams Head
Comedian and actor Colin Quinn brings his “Wrong Side of History” stand up tour at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Rams Head On Stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21 and older event. Quinn was the host of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Comedy Central’s series “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.” He has also appeared on several Late Night shows and a Broadway performance directed by Jerry Seinfeld called “Colin Quinn: The New York Story.” Tickets are $42 at ramsheadonstage.com.