Stand Up For… Theatre is putting on a production of “9 to 5 The Musical” at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Chesapeake Arts Center. Dolly Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the musical that’s based on a book by Patricia Resnick and the influential 1980 movie by the same name, where three secretaries get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss and run the business themselves. Additional showtimes throughout the weekend are at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $20. Student tickets are $18. Visit chesapeakearts.org for more info.