Tunes of the Town raises $20,000, Annapolis Town Center unveils new mural for health care workers

Tunes of the Town, an 18-day virtual concert that doubled as a fundraiser for local Annapolis artists, surpassed its goal and raised more than $20,000.
Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency Partners launched a virtual music series on Facebook to raise money for musicians through the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians when the town center had to cancel all summer concerts due to the coronavirus, a key gig for many local artists.
The series started April 15 with a goal of raising $10,000 by May 2. Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency Partners matched donations gifted by viewers to AMFM up to $5,000. In total, the series raised $21,428 in two and a half weeks for local musicians whose livelihoods have taken a deep economic hit.
“We are thrilled by the outpouring of support by the community,” Anthony Henry, general manager of the Annapolis Town Center, said in a statement. “This result speaks volumes and shows how we can truly come together in a time of need.”
‘Our Heroes Wear Scrubs’
The results of a community campaign to create a mural for health care workers called “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” was unveiled Friday at the Annapolis Town Center in celebration of Nurses Week.
The mural was created by 200 local children who downloaded a coloring sheet to design from Art Farm Annapolis’ website. The coloring pages were then submitted to become part of a window mural thanking health care workers, which is now on display beneath Target in the town center.
As part of the project, Annapolis Town Center donated $10 for every submission to Anne Arundel Medical Center, for a grand total of $2,000 for AAMC’s community response fund.
Latest Entertainment
The money will go toward financially supporting patients, purchasing personal protective equipment and training staff, according to Anthony Henry, general manager of the Annapolis Town Center.