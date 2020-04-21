Anxious? The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has a tune for that with an all-online performance to calm coronavirus anxiety

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has canceled more than a dozen concerts since Maryland’s stay-at-home executive order went into effect, cutting its season short to the dismay of musicians and symphony-lovers.
But that won’t stop them from playing.
Familiar with the daily worries brought about by isolation and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, its musicians decided to spread hope and comfort through a virtual performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from his Symphony No. 9.
“Even if we are currently confined at home, we are not alone. We are relying on our great music to stay close and to help us get through,” Music Director José-Luis Novo said in a statement.
The orchestra’s musicians, staff and audience were heartbroken to see the season end so abruptly and its musicians are anxious to get back on stage to share music, Novo said.
Each musician self-recorded themselves playing their part of Beethoven’s piece. The video also includes an inspiring message from maestro Novo.