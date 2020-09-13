Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is releasing a streaming platform for audience to enjoy music while at home during pandemic

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has been on pause since March but behind closed doors it was working on a streaming platform for people to enjoy music at home.
Symphony+ streaming service is the name of the platform and they’ve bundled six pre-concert talks, six live concerts and the ability to replay everything into a virtual subscription package. The price point is at $99 per household.
ASO Executive Director Edgar Herrera spent three months researching the best platform to launch this program. Herrera hasn’t been to Annapolis yet, he was appointed as director during the pandemic on May 1 while he was in Mexico, which has a travel ban.
“We wanted to provide the very best technology possible for our audience,” Herrera said.
Herrera has only heard the orchestra through YouTube clips, so he will also be watching on the streaming platform.
With COVID-19 protocols, the Orchestra decided to adjust the concerts through December to involve only string, percussion, keyboard and harp. No wind instruments. They also are doing virtual performances at Strathmore in Bethesda rather than their home venue of Maryland Hall to utilize Strathmore’s larger stage for musician spacing and multi-camera capabilities for streaming.
With no wind or brass instruments performing in these concerts, the orchestra gave them opportunities to perform outside in small chamber ensembles.
Music Director José-Luis Novo’s theme for this year’s Masterworks Series was “Harmony in Nature."
“This is a new experience for everyone, with any endeavor you have to try it out and get used to it, then fine-tune it,” Novo said.
The first show will be Sept. 25 and in-person rehearsals will start that week. All the musicians are practicing the music while at home, Novo said.
Herrera is expecting to engage in a larger audience because when they perform in person there are limited seats but virtually the reach is wider.
“With this platform we have no limit, we are making an effort to invite people to join us and we are welcoming new people,” Herrera said.
If a person never has been to the orchestra, on this platform they will be able to see different views that they wouldn’t in person. Also, the audience can replay a part that they liked or watch whenever is convenient for them.
“The music will be the same but the experience will be different,” Novo said. “You get an added luxury at home being able to replay a moment, because in person it only happens once and it’s gone.”
With many people staying at home, music is a way for many to escape and help with mental health.
One musician that performed last weekend with the ensemble got choked up and emotional after being able to perform in front of people for the first time in six months, Novo said.
“This shows the importance of the symphony and it puts in perspective how important music is in our lives. It can help everyone feel better under the circumstances we are all in,” Novo said. “Music is one of the best art forms to express your emotions.”
Herrera is planning to add more than just concerts to the platform, like master classes and classes for the youth. They plan to continue using this platform beyond the pandemic. He said this is only the start.