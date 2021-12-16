Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is bringing a new twist to holiday classics during annual concert Friday

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert will return in person this year and feature the Sultans of String at 8 p.m. Friday at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.
Sultans of String often genre-hop between “Celtic reels, flamenco, Django-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms,” according to a news release. The Canada-based group will bring its sense of musical fusion to the Annapolis hall, combining holiday favorites with world rhythms.
Maestro José-Luis Novo, the orchestra’s music director, expects the concert to sell out since it is one of the most popular performances.
“I am looking forward to seeing a full house and people enjoying holiday music,” Novo said. “I am looking forward to the Sultans of String because they have a different flavor, and they are a nice mix of styles.”
As of Wednesday, tickets were still available in both the orchestra and balcony sections.
Joining the Sultans of String and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will be Rebecca Campbell, a singer and musician who has performed with dozens of artists and ensembles for more than three decades. Award-winning flamenco dancer and singer Tamar Ilana, who frequently dances with the Sultans of String, will also bring her multicultural dance interpretations to the stage.
This year’s Holiday Pops will include a mix of traditional favorites like “Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker,” Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Prelude to Hansel and Gretel” and “The Christmas Song,” along with other genre-bending selections like “Turkish Greensleeves,” “Monti’s Revenge” and “Jingle Bells,” with a Sultans of String twist.
“There will be a lot of tunes people know, and they will get the crowd ready for the holidays,” Novo said. “I am looking forward to hearing the ‘Turkish Greensleeves’ since it will be very interesting and flavorful. People will be intrigued to hear a classic holiday song in a different way.”
Novo said Christmas is one of his favorite holidays, and one of his favorite gifts he ever received was a full set of kitchen utensils. He said he really enjoys cooking and that it was a thoughtful gift.
“You would be crazy not to enjoy getting gifts and giving them. Also, you get time to spend with family and friends, which is always after dealing with a pandemic,” he said.
Face masks are required at all times inside Maryland Hall, and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra also requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.
For tickets or more information, go to annapolissymphony.org.