Annapolis Symphony Orchestra names new executive director

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has named Edgar Herrera as its new executive director and chief development officer.
Herrera will oversee all administrative aspects of the organization, including the Annapolis Symphony Academy and other adult and youth education programs. He will work closely with Music Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo, who is in his 15th season providing leadership for the artistic vision of the symphony.
Herrera was selected after a six-month search and will relocate to Annapolis with his wife, Luz, and twin daughters.
He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master’s in Arts Administration, and an MBA, both from the University of Cincinnati. In 2004, he was selected by the League of American Orchestras for its prestigious Fellowship Program. In that capacity, he had the opportunity to undertake special projects for The Atlanta Symphony, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Aspen Music Festival, and The Elgin Symphony.
Herrera then went on to become Executive Director of The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Director of Marketing, Public, and Patron Relations of The Syracuse Symphony Orchestra.
In 2009, Mr. Herrera moved to Mexico where he founded the Filantrofilia Foundation which soon became the leading institution for measuring the social impact of philanthropic initiatives in Mexico. In 2014, he founded Grupo LUZED S de RL de CV to identify, incubate, develop and accelerate high-impact start-ups with a special focus on social impact.