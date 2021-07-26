Annapolis Symphony Orchestra gears up for in-person 60th season with an eye toward expanding its reach

The return to in-person performances has come just in time for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s 60th season themed “Live It Up Live!” that is set to open in September.
Edgar Herrera, Executive Director, started his tenure in Mexico during the pandemic and said it is humbling that the 60th year anniversary is in his first year at the symphony.
“This symphony being here for 60 years shows the continuity of support from the community,” Herrera said. " We are trying to grow a lot in the next five years.”
Herrera is organizing a five-year plan, with the goal of getting the symphony to play more shows in front of people, and travel more down the road. Currently, the symphony performs five masterworks and Herrera would like to add three more. He also wants to perform more in Anne Arundel County, outside of Annapolis.
Maestro José-Luis Novo said it is important for the orchestra to go into different communities and perform to help expand the symphony’s reach.
“You have to bring it to them so they can find what they like and enjoy,” he said.
The symphony will be celebrating 60 seasons by honoring people during certain concerts, including former executive directors, board members, music directors and conductors.
Performances are going back indoors with the audience inside at Maryland Hall, they will also be recorded and released a week later online.
The symphony plans to launch this season its youth symphony, ‘Orin Youth Orchestra’ that will be free for kids. The youth orchestra will be directed by Novo.
Novo said the youth orchestra shows how Annapolis is reaching out to the community to get them more involved.
Novo wants people to enjoy coming out of a pandemic with this upcoming season while celebrating the anniversary.
“We can’t wait to perform in front of the audience, the energy you get from them is very important and we are craving that,” Novo said.
Jill Kidwell, Chair of the Annapolis Symphony Board, said the first 60 years took them to new levels and the next 60 will also.
“This will be an interesting season for the audience and it is an opportunity for us to honor the past and commission some new works as well,” Kidwell said. “We are looking forward to the future.”
ASO 2021-22 Program
Pops in the Park - Saturday, Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m. - (Quiet Waters Park) This free annual Labor Day Weekend outdoor concert features audience favorites by Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Scott Joplin, Leroy Anderson, Duke Ellington, John Williams and more. Pre-register at AnnapolisSymphony.org/Park for a free ticket and to be entered in raffles held during the performance.
Masterworks 1: Opening Night Celebration - Nati plays Tchaikovsky - Friday/Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2, 8 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) Features Concertmaster and Annapolis Symphony Academy Director Netanel “Nati” Draiblate as soloist performing Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto plus Claude Debussy’s epic depiction of the sea La Mer.
Community Concert 1 - Sunday, October 10, 3 p.m. - (Ss Constantine & Helene Greek Orthodox Church, Annapolis) Baroque Orchestra. Conducted by Maestro José-Luis Novo. Program includes Handel’s Water Music and commentary by Dr. Rachel Franklin.
Masterworks 2: Peter Bay conducts the ASO - Friday/Saturday, Nov. 12 & 13, 8 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) Peter Bay, ASO Music Director 1983-90, returns for the second Masterworks concert featuring the sonic splendor of ASO’s Low Brass in a special concerto plus Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 6.
Holiday Pops: Sultans of String - Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 8 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) Sultans of String’s “Christmas Caravan” delivers an exuberant performance featuring originals, world-music inspired classics, and seasonal favorites.
Orion Youth Orchestra Inaugural Concert - Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 7 p.m. - (Kerr Center for Performing Arts-Annapolis) The Orion Youth Orchestra, part of the Annapolis Symphony Academy, will make its debut under the direction of Maestro José-Luis Novo.
Community Concert 2 - Sunday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. - (Unitarian Universalist Church, Annapolis) Woodwind Quintet- Program TBD
Masterworks 3: Demonic Dance: Repin Plays Shostakovich - Friday and Saturday, March 4 & 5, 8 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) Superstar Russian Violinist Vadim Repin will join the ASO to perform Dmitri Shostakovich’s first Violin Concerto, plus the bold and romantic Der Rosenkavalier Suite by Richard Strauss.
Masterworks 4: Novo’s Rite of Spring - Friday and Saturday, April 8 & 9, 2022, 8 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) Maestro José-Luis Novo and the ASO perform the Right of Spring by Igor Stravinsky. Leticia Moreno joins Maestro Novo for Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. Plus, a performance of the Mississippi River Suite by Florence Price, the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.
Masterworks 5: Season Finale: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto - Friday and Saturday, May 6 & 7, 5 p.m. - (Maryland Hall) World premiere performance of an ASO Anniversary Commission by American composer Jessica Hunt, followed by Tchaikovsky’s sublime Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Olga Kern (the 2001 Van Cliborn Gold Medalist), followed by Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.
Family Concert: The Listener - Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. - (Maryland Hall) The Magic Circle Mime Company’s “The Listener” introduces audiences to the workings of a concert orchestra and explores the relationships between the audience and musician. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
Community Concert 3 - Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. - (First Christian Community Church, Annapolis) Brass Quintet. Program TBD.
Community Concert 4 - Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m. - (Unitarian Universalist Church, Annapolis) Piano Quintet with Strings. Program includes Schumann’s Piano Quintet and commentary by Dr. Rachel Franklin.