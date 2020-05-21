Guide to life online: One Annapolis Streaming Festival, poetry reading, bagpipe concert and more

One Annapolis Streaming Festival
The City of Annapolis is pairing up with Feed Anne Arundel to host “One Annapolis Streaming Festival” starting at 12 p.m. Saturday.
The live music concert will feature 30 artists from a variety of music genres with a goal of raising $10,000 for five local non-profit organizations: domestic violence resource YWCA, food insecurity resource Feed Anne Arundel, homeless resource Co-op Arundel, mental health organization Street Angel Project and substance use disorder resource First Christian Community Church of Annapolis.
The virtual fundraiser will stream live on Facebook. Several guests, including Mayor Gavin Buckley, Alderman DaJuan Gay, Diva DiVoice, William Rowel, Darius Stanton, and others will act as festival hosts. Donations can be made online at https://cfaac.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1818.
Hogan congratulates graduating Class of 2020
Gov. Larry Hogan congratulates all students graduating from a Maryland college or university in an online address. “Stay true to who you are … and always stay positive,” he advises in a video shared by Salisbury University.
AACS teachers in quarantine
Annapolis Area Christian School is back with a new episode of its miniseries titled “Life in Quarantine.” This week’s episode portrays how high school teachers are keeping it together while stuck at home.
Annapolis bagpipe concert
Annapolis bagpiper Jim Toomey performed an emotional dock concert on Facebook Live for his Weems Creek neighbors to inspire hope and celebrate the first day the ban on recreational boating was lifted.
Pirouetting with pets!
Ballerinas from the Ballet Theater of Maryland are showing off, and dancing with, their adorable furry friends while quarantined at home. The video also encourages viewers to make a donation to SPCA of Anne Arundel County.
Annapolis poetry reading
The Annapolis Arts Alliance’s “Poetry of Pictures” series kicks off with poet Bonnie Schupp reading “Launch” accompanied by a photograph taken by Dale Hall.
Shakespeare monologue from ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
Annapolis Shakespeare Company’s artist Laura Rocklyn performs a monologue from William Shakespeare’s play “All’s Well That Ends Well.”
Superhero calls
Chicago comedians and theater performers created SuperheroCalls.com to video call kids stuck at home during quarantine as the child’s favorite superhero. Parents love it, the kids have a blast, and it helps scratch the creative itch of the performers and allows them to earn some money while they can’t be on stage, said organizer Mike Doyle.
Clean Annapolis River Project
In support of national invasive species awareness week, Samantha Hudson from the Clean Annapolis River Project presents findings from its volunteer science fish monitoring program. Volunteers monitored invasive carp.