Guide to online fun: Annapolis Arts Week, USNA Gospel Choir, blue crab anatomy and more

Autumn Macareno, an Annapolis City police officer working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, hasn’t seen her two sons for seven weeks since sending them to live with their grandparents to protect them from exposure to the virus, according to The Butterfly Shed. The office had to miss her 2-year-old son’s birthday and may miss her three-year-old son’s birthday as well. The Butterfly Shed, an Annapolis florist, surprised her and other mothers working on the front lines with flowers for Mother’s Day to make the day a little brighter.