Monstrous pumpkins appear throughout Annapolis as part of fall draw to the city

Individuals who take a picture or video of themselves with any of the giant pumpkins and post it on social media along with the hashtag, #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins, will be entered for a chance to win gift cards to Annapolis-area restaurants, shops, attractions, and accommodations via random drawings throughout the month. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, and Hobo Bags are among the participating businesses so far. The list of gift items is available and will be updated on the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website.