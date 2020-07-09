Guide to the weekend: Music School for Aspiring Musicians, Chesapeake Arts Center summer classes, Annapolis Oyster Pop-Up

Historic Annapolis is hosting a new Historic Virtual Lecture Series. On July 16 at 7 p.m. participants can tune in for a lecture on “Brave Solider of Fame”: Lafayette in Annapolis. Historic Annapolis explains how Lafayette spent less than two weeks in Annapolis, but that was enough time for the French nobleman to make a mark in the city. The first two times he came to Maryland’s capital in 1777 and 1781, he arrived on a mission; the last two visits in 1784 and 1824 were for pleasure. Senior Historian Glenn E. Campbell of Historic Annapolis talks about the long and warm relationship between Annapolis and America’s favorite fighting Frenchman. Registration is required for the 7 p.m. Zoom lecture and can be made on the Historic Annapolis website at annapolis.org.