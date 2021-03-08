From South River to acting full time, Phil Blevins finds independent film success

From South River High School to win Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 New York International Film Awards, Phil Blevins has found his life’s passion after dropping out of college.
His first role as an actor was playing the lead of the feature film “Juvenile Delinquents,” which makes him eligible for an Academy Award nomination at this year’s Oscars for Best Actor. The independent production by Big Bull Productions and Buffalo 8 Productions was released in Australia in 2020 and is now showing at U.S. film festivals.
“The nominations will certainly go to a select few A-list actors, but it was fun to say that I qualify for the Oscars,” Blevins said.
Blevins started taking acting classes in elementary school but stopped. His main focus in high school was playing sports and trying to get into the Naval Academy, until he learned he was medically disqualified because of a back injury.
“I always loved entertaining people, I tried learning magic tricks or put on little shows,” Blevins said. “I got back into acting classes after high school. After I entered those classes it was a no-brainer for me that this is what I wanted to do.”
He attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where he majored in business. Then Blevins decided to change course, moving to New York after dropping out to pursue acting full time.
“It was scary and having that initial talk with parents telling them I am going to be an actor with very little training and very little experience but I trusted myself,” Blevins said. “I wanted to fully commit to that and being in college with all these courses that didn’t lead to where I wanted to go, so I left.”
Within the first month of moving to New York, he booked his first role in “Juvenile Delinquents.”
Based on the young adult book by Neil Goss, the movie tells the story of a dysfunctional group of teens fighting everything including themselves to find a purpose for their freedom from a juvenile detention center.
Blevins plays Danny, the lead male character.
Blevins said starting out with a leading film role was ahead of schedule and there were pros and cons to it. His role as Danny has been his favorite so far.
“I learned a lot more than the average new actor would learn and a lot more adult responsibility with paying rent in one of the most expensive cities in the world,” Blevins said.
When the film finished he got into the mindset that he would book something right after, but Blevins said in reality, acting is such a roller coaster and so much rejection. He added that it was humbling.
Blevins has had over 100 auditions and he estimates only getting calls back once every 50 attempts.
“There are times I go months without anything, I just have to trust the process,” he said.
Auditioning during the pandemic has been an adjustment for Blevins with having to self-tape or via Zoom calls.
Blevins’ first movie with COVID-19 restrictions was a short film, “Woodwalls.” He said it was great to just get the chance to work again and it won an award from the New York International Film awards in November.
“Things on-set are very strange, you keep your mask on until the cameras are rolling and I am getting COVID tested five times a week but I am lucky to be able to do this,” Blevins said.
Blevins is currently in the pre-production process for his first feature-length horror movie, ‘House of Dolls’, which films in the spring in Los Angeles.
“I am working on my character and trying to stay in shape,” Blevins said.
The best part of being an actor for Blevins has been being able to show up to work and act. Living in the character and telling the story is satisfying to him.
“I am very proud to be from Annapolis, if you are from Maryland you are going to let people know that and I do,” Blevin said. “I feel like I’m just getting started and there is a lot more to learn going forward.”