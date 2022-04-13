AMC acquires Westfield Annapolis Mall movie theater from Bow Tie Cinemas

AMC Theatres has acquired the Westfield Annapolis Mall theater from Bow Tie Cinemas, the company announced. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

AMC Theatres has acquired the Westfield Annapolis Mall theater from Bow Tie Cinemas, the company announced.

The acquisition of the 11-screen theater was part of a larger deal with Bow Tie Cinemas to purchase and operate seven locations in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland, AMC said in a news release.

Advertisement

Annapolis Mall 11 is expected to open the weekend of April 21 and will offer popular programs and amenities like its loyalty and subscription service AMC Stubs.

“Today’s announcement is exciting for AMC, our shareholders and many moviegoers in the northeastern United States,” AMC CEO and Chairman Adam Aron said in the release. “Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glide path to recovery.”

Advertisement

This is the second time in a week that an Annapolis theater has changed hands.

Landmark Theatres announced on April 6 that it will be bringing movies back to the Annapolis Harbour Center this summer taking the former location of the shuttered Bow Tie Cinemas Harbour 9.

While Bow Tie no longer has a footprint in Annapolis, the company will continue to operate theaters in Virginia, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Colorado, according to the news release.

After closing during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Annapolis Mall 11 reopened in February 2021 with heath and safety protocols.

Bow Tie Cinemas Harbour 9 theater had been closed since July.