Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Robert C. Goldman, who brought sleek design to his architectural practice while enjoying the good life, dies
Rihanna drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show
As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast and it officially become one month until the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna dropped the first trailer for her halftime performance.
●
51m
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest
Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 13-19
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at M&T Bank Stadium as Ravens seek to bring more big concert acts to Baltimore
Bits & Bites: Diablo Doughnuts heads to county, Cloudy Donut returns and Cocina Luchadoras faces ‘challenging times’
HBO Max announces first price hike
Arts community prepares to ‘move Baltimore forward together’ as BOPA changes direction
Baltimore native Edward Ross Goldstein, teacher and tuba player who performed at thousands of events, dies
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
Artistic director Stephanie Ybarra to leave Baltimore Center Stage this spring
SAG Awards nominate ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and Adam Sandler
At rehabbed Golden Globes, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ triumph
Baltimore mayor appoints new arts adviser as plans for MLK Day Parade march on
Celebrity kids who look just like their famous relatives
Golden Globes 2023: Top show moments
Five things to know about the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts and how it works with the city
Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as embattled CEO of BOPA; board plans search for successor
Golden Globes 2023: Best and worst red carpet looks
Golden Globes red carpet will be tented for rain as Show plans old Hollywood theme
Prince Harry accuses Camilla, the queen consort, of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media
‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
Baltimore’s MLK Parade is back on. But the city and BOPA hardly appear to be in lockstep. | ANALYSIS
Baltimore area events
Adam Rich, child star of ‘Eight is Enough’ TV show, dies at 54
‘M3gan’ dolls up with $30.2M while ‘Avatar’ stays No. 1
With new stadium lease, Ravens eye upgrades to bring fans ‘closer to the live action’
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member Jennifer Shah gets 6 1/2 years in prison
Prince Harry’s book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts
What to expect from the 2023 Golden Globes
Biggest one-hit wonders of all time
For third year in a row, Baltimore cancels MLK Day parade, encourages focus on service; Mfume calls decision ‘disgraceful’
Things to do in Baltimore Jan. 6 to 12
Irving H. Phillips Jr., The Baltimore Sun’s first Black news photographer, dies